पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Politics News Update : CM Nitish Kumar Plan For BJP Using Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ये है सियासत:'मांझी' नाम के एक तीर से नीतीश का दो निशाना; 'चिराग' तो बुझे ही, 'कमल' भी ज्यादा ना खिले

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीतन राम मांझी ओर नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
  • मांझी को आगे बढ़ा चिराग के दिए जख्म भरना चाहते हैं नीतीश
  • बिहार में दलित वोटों की हिस्सेदारी के लिए मांझी अब जरूरी

भाजपा भले ही इस बात को लेकर उत्साहित हो कि वह एनडीए में बड़े भाई की भूमिका में आ चुकी है और उनका सरकार में दबदबा होगा। लेकिन बिहार की राजनीति के चाणक्य कहे जाने वाले नीतीश कुमार ने भाजपा को विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के मसले पर बांध दिया है। नीतीश कुमार ने सबकी सहमति से अपने विश्वासी जीतन राम मांझी को प्रोटेम स्पीकर बनाकर एक बड़ा दांव खेला है। दलित चेहरा के रूप में जीतन राम मांझी की स्वीकार्यता सारी पार्टियों में है। कांग्रेस से लेकर राजद तक जीतन राम मांझी के नाम पर विरोध नहीं कर सकते। वहीं भाजपा के पास भी जीतन राम मांझी के विरोध का कोई तर्क नहीं है। वजह है, मांझी का संसदीय कार्यकाल काफी लंबा रहा है और वह बिहार के बड़े दलित नेताओं में शुमार हैं।

जब नीतीश कुमार ने दिया झटका

भाजपा जब विधानसभा अध्यक्ष बनाने के सपने देख रही थी, स्पीकर के नामों का चयन हो रहा था, वहीं नीतीश कुमार ने बड़ा झटका दिया। इससे पहले भाजपा में स्पीकर के लिए नंदकिशोर यादव का नाम काफी तेजी से चल रहा था। लेकिन विधानसभा में नए सदस्यों को शपथ दिलाने से लेकर नए स्पीकर चुने जाने तक के लिए प्रोटेम स्पीकर का प्रावधान है और नीतीश कुमार ने जीतन राम मांझी का नाम आगे बढ़ा कर सबका मुंह बंद कर दिया।

नीतीश का एक तीर से दो निशाना

जीतन राम मांझी का नाम बढ़ाकर नीतीश कुमार ने एक तीर से दो निशाना साधा। एक तो स्पीकर पद पर भाजपा का कब्जा नहीं रहेगा। वहीं जीतन राम मांझी बिहार में दलित चेहरे के रूप में और तेजी से स्थापित होंगे। चिराग पासवान ने नीतीश कुमार को जो जख्म दिए हैं, नीतीश अब जीतन राम मांझी को आगे बढ़ाकर उन जख्मों को भरना चाहते हैं। नीतीश कुमार, चिराग पासवान के सामने जीतन राम मांझी नाम की लकीर को इतना बड़ा खींचना चाहते हैं कि चिराग पासवान उनके सामने बौने साबित हो जाएं। इसीलिए नीतीश ने जीतन राम मांझी नाम के तीर को ऐसा चलाया है कि अब ना तो भाजपा इसे निगलने को तैयार है ना ही उगलने को तैयार है।

बिछड़ कर फिर मिले तो ज्यादा गहरी हुई दोस्ती

2014 में नीतीश कुमार ने जीतन राम मांझी को गया से बुलवाकर बिहार का मुख्यमंत्री बनाया था। हालांकि यह रिश्ता महज 9 महीने ही चला और जीतन राम मांझी, नीतीश कुमार से अलग हो गए थे। लेकिन विश्वस्त सूत्र यह बताते हैं कि ये दोनों नेता आजकल खूब मिल रहे हैं और घंटों बात भी कर रहे हैं। जीतन राम मांझी और नीतीश कुमार की दोस्ती इतनी प्रगाढ़ हो गई है कि जब यह दोनों बात करते हैं तो आसपास कोई नहीं रहता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें