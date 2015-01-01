पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान केंद्र पर बवाल:पूर्णिया की बूथ संख्या 283 पर बेकाबू हुई भीड़, CISF जवानों ने की 5 राउंड फायरिंग

पूर्णिया10 मिनट पहले
मतदान केंद्र पर बवाल के बाद फायरिंग। (सिम्बॉलिक इमेज)
  • बूथ पर हुई फायरिंग मामले में हंगामा कर रहे 4 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है
  • तीसरे चरण के चुनाव के दौरान मतदान केंद्र पर फायरिंग

पूर्णिया के केनगर प्रखंड की सतकोदरिया पंचायत से बड़ी खबर आ रही है। यहां के बूथ नंबर 283 पर सीआईएसएफ जवानों ने भीड़ को काबू करने के लिए 5 राउंड फायरिंग की है। बताया जा रहा है कि बूथ पर ग्रामीण हंगामा कर रहे थे।

पूर्णिया एसपी ने की पुष्टि

सीआईएसएफ जवानों ने हंगामा कर रहे ग्रामीणों को पहले समझाने की कोशिश की। लेकिन, उग्र भीड़ जवानों के साथ हाथापाई पर उतर गई। इसके बाद भीड़ को काबू करने के लिए सीआईएसएफ जवानों को फायरिंग करनी पड़ी। पूर्णिया के एसपी विशाल शर्मा ने इस घटना की पुष्टि की है।

