पूर्णिया:वोट देने गया था युवक, मतदान केंद्र से 200 मीटर पहले अपराधियों ने गोली मारकर हत्या की

पूर्णिया21 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
  • घटना से धमदाहा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सरसी गांव में सनसनी
  • मृतक पूर्णिया के कुख्यात बिट्टू सिंह का छोटा भाई बेनी सिंह था

पूर्णिया में अपराधियों ने वोटिंग करने गए युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। घटना धमदाहा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सरसी थाना क्षेत्र के सिहुली गांव की है, जहां शनिवार दोपहर एक युवक को अपराधियों ने मतदान केंद्र से करीब 200 मीटर पहले गोलियों से भून डाला। मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। स्थानीय लोगों की मानें तो आपसी रंजिश में हत्या की गई।

घटना के बाद इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है। पुलिस के अनुसार कुछ लोगों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। अपराधियों की तलाश में छापेमारी की जा रही है। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। मृतक कुख्यात बिट्टू सिंह का छोटा भाई बेनी सिंह था। बिट्टू सिंह को हाल में ही पुलिस ने एके-47 व अन्य हथियारों के साथ गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा था।

