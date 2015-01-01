पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दावा:मनोज झा बोले- जीतना हमें ही है, हमारा स्ट्राइक रेट सबसे बढ़िया है, प्रशासन नियमों के मुताबिक काम करे

पटना36 मिनट पहले
मनोज झा ने नीतीश सरकार पर धीमी गति से मतगणना करवाने का आरोप लगाया है।

राजद के सांसद मनोज झा महागठबंधन की सरकार बनाने का पूरी तरह से दावा कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि जीतना हमें ही है, हमारा स्ट्राइक रेट सबसे बढ़िया है। वहीं, उन्होंने प्रशासन से अपील की है कि किसी तरह का गलत कार्य नहीं करे। नियमों के मुताबिक काम करे।

मनोज झा ने नीतीश सरकार पर धीमी गति से मतगणना करवाने का आरोप लगाया है। कहा कि भाजपा के बड़े नेता सीएम आवास में डेरा जमाए हुए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें पूरा विश्वास है कि हमारी ही सरकार बनेगी। इससे पहले मनोज झा ने कहा था कि महागठबंधन को जनादेश ही नहीं जनता का आदेश मिलेगा। बिहार में मतदान रोजगार, शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में आमूल-चूल परिवर्तन के लिए हुआ है। उन्होंने कहा था कि चंद घंटों का इंतजार कीजिए, एक अणे मार्ग का चेहरा बदलने वाला है, युवा चेहरा आने वाला है।

इस बीच राजद ने ट्वीट किया है कि नीतीश कुमार, सुशील मोदी इत्यादि मुख्यमंत्री आवासीय कार्यालय में बैठ सभी जिलाधिकारियों पर दबाव बना सख्त निर्देश जारी करवा रहे है कि महागठबंधन को कैसे भी 105-110 सीटों पर रोको। किसी भी परिस्थिति में हम जनमत की लूट नहीं होने देंगे।

