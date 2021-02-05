पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एप बताएगा दाखिल खारिज कहां अटका:कर्मचारी के पास 35 दिनों से ज्यादा अटका तो CO को मिलेगा SMS, किसके पास-कितना पेंडिंग सब पता चलेगा

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • किस अंचल में कितना आवेदन, किसके पास लंबित, यह भी जानकारी मिलेगी
  • अभी दाखिल-खारिज के सबसे अधिक मामले सीतामढ़ी के परिहार में लंबित

ऑनलाइन म्यूटेशन के लिए निर्धारित समय सीमा 35 दिन है, जबकि अगर किसी आवेदन पर आपत्ति पड़ जाती है तो उसे 75 दिनों में निष्पादित करना होता है। दाखिल-खारिज (म्यूटेशन) की मौजूदा ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया के बावजूद समय सीमा का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। इसको देखते हुए राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग ने एक नया वेब एप्लीकेशन बनाया है। इसका नाम Point of Delay Notification रखा गया है। इस एप्लीकेशन के जरिए दाखिल-खारिज के मामलों में नियत समय बीत जाने के बाद के आवेदनों की जानकारी होने की व्यवस्था की गई है।

समय सीमा पार होने पर सीनियर अफसर को सूचना

दाखिल-खारिज की मौजूदा ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया में इसमें शामिल प्रत्येक कर्मी की जिम्मेदारी तय है और उनके द्वारा किए जाने वाले कार्य की समय सीमा भी तय है। जैसे ही नियत समय सीमा से आवेदन आगे बढ़ता है वैसे ही उसकी सूचना वरीय पदाधिकारी को SMS से प्राप्त हो जाती है। यानी अगर किसी अंचल का कर्मचारी निर्धारित समय सीमा से अधिक समय तक कोई आवेदन अपने पास रोक कर रखता है, तो उसकी जानकारी उसके अंचलाधिकारी को प्राप्त हो जाएगी। इसी तरह अंचलाधिकारी अगर निर्धारित समय सीमा के भीतर दाखिल-खारिज के आवेदनों का निपटारा नहीं करते हैं, तो संबंधित जिला पदाधिकारी को इस बात की जानकारी मिल जाती है।

एप्लीकेशन बताएगा किस अंचल में कितने आवेदन लंबित

राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव विवेक कुमार सिंह ने ऑनलाइन म्यूटेशन की प्रक्रिया में और पारदर्शिता लाने और इसमें शामिल सभी कर्मियों की जवाबदेही तय करने के लिए इस एप्लीकेशन का निर्माण करवाया है। वे बताते हैं कि यद्यपि दाखिल-खारिज की प्रक्रिया अर्ध-न्यायिक प्रक्रिया है और निरस्त किए गए मामलों में भूमि सुधार उप समाहर्ता के न्यायालय में अपील का प्रावधान है। ऐसा देखा जा रहा था कि दाखिल-खारिज के मामले निष्पादित तो हो रहे थे किन्तु तय समय सीमा के भीतर नहीं हो पा रहे थे। अपर मुख्य सचिव ने कहा कि नया एप्लीकेशन बनने के बाद अब यह पता करना आसान हो गया है कि किसी खास अंचल में लंबित आवेदनों में कितना आवेदन, किसके पास लंबित है। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे खराब काम करने वाले कर्मियों की पहचान करने और उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने में सुविधा होगी। वहीं, अच्छा काम करने वाले कर्मियों को अर्थात तय समय सीमा के भीतर दाखिल-खारिज के आवेदनों का निष्पादन करने वाले कर्मियों को वार्षिक आधार पर पुरस्कृत भी किया जाएगा।

सबसे अधिक मामला सीतामढ़ी के परिहार अंचल में लटका

सबसे अधिक मामलों को लटका के रखने वाला अंचल सीतामढ़ी का परिहार है, जहां कुल 6601 आवेदन निर्धारित समय सीमा बीत जाने के बावजूद लंबित हैं। बिहार में दूसरा स्थान सीतामढ़ी जिले के ही डुमरा अंचल का है जहां इस तरह के लंबित मामलों की संख्या 2179 है। परिहार के अंचलाधिकारी का नाम प्रभात जबकि डुमरा के अंचलाधिकारी का नाम चंद्रजीत प्रकाश है। कर्मचारियों की बात करें तो पूरे राज्य में मधेपुरा के सदर अंचल के कर्मचारी ललन कुमार ठाकुर (हल्का-तुलसीबाड़ी राजपुर मलिया) के पास लंबित आवेदनों की संख्या 1609 है, जबकि सहरसा जिले के सौर बाजार अंचल के चंदौर पूर्वी/पश्चिमी हल्का के कर्मचारी विपिन कुमार पूरे राज्य में दूसरे स्थान पर हैं। वही मधुबनी के खजौली अंचल एवं रोहतास के संझौली अंचल में समय सीमा बीतने के बाद लंबित पड़े आवेदनों की संख्या क्रमशः 2 और 8 है।

DM करेंगे कार्रवाई

विभाग द्वारा तैयार इस सूची को जिलावार हरेक सप्ताह संबंधित जिलाधिकारी के सरकारी मोबाइल पर SMS के जरिए भेज दिया जाता है। जिलाधिकारी से यह अपेक्षा कि जाती है कि वह देखें कि समय सीमा के भीतर आवेदनों का निष्पादन न होने के पीछे क्या कारण हैं, साथ ही वे उनके खिलाफ यथोचित कार्रवाई करें। इसी प्रकार के मैसेज सभी अंचलाधिकारी के सरकारी मोबाइल पर भेजे जाते हैं और उनसे खराब काम करने वाले कर्मियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की अपेक्षा की जाती है। यह SMS कम्प्यूटर द्वारा जाता है और इसे अपर मुख्य सचिव सहित विभाग के सभी वरीय पदाधिकारी देख सकते हैं।

सेवा समाप्त कर एफआईआर करने का आदेश

भू-अभिलेख एवं परिमाप निदेशालय द्वारा गलत तरीके से बहाल हुए विशेष सर्वेक्षण संविदा अमीन गौतम कुमार वैद्य की सेवा समाप्त कर दी गई है। इससे संबंधित एक आदेश निदेश, भू-अभिलेख एवं परिमाप, जय सिंह द्वारा निकाला गया। विशेष सर्वेक्षण अमीन पर आरोप था कि उसका चयन जिस वर्ग में किया गया था उसके पास उससे संबंधित प्रमाण नहीं था। मधेपुरा जिले में तैनात इस अमीन के योगदान को अस्वीकृत करते हुए बंदोबस्त पदाधिकारी, मधेपुरा को इसके खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज करवाने का आदेश दिया गया है।

  कॉपी लिंक
