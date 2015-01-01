पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:गया और बिहारशरीफ में ट्रैकर ने दो लोगों को रौंदा, गोपालगंज में 3 साल के बच्चे को स्कॉर्पियो ने कुचल डाला

पटना36 मिनट पहले
बिहार में सड़क दुर्घटनाएं थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहीं हैं। सोमवार को हादसे में कई लोगों की जान चली गई।
  • सोमवार को कई सड़क हादसे हुए
  • अनियंत्रित वाहनों के कारण नहीं रुक रही घटनाएं

बिहार में सड़क हादसे थम नहीं रहे हैं। सोमवार को भी गया, बिहारशरीफ, गोपालगंज, नासरीगंज में कई दुर्घटनाएं घटीं। गया में ट्रैक्टर ने बाप-बेटे को कुचल डाला तो वहीं बिहारशरीफ में भी मां-बेटे को ट्रैक्टर रौंदते हुए निकल गई।

बिहारशरीफ में ईंट लदे ट्रैक्टर ने 8 वर्षीय किशोर की जान ले ली। घटना चंडी थाना क्षेत्र के नरसंडा गांव की है। मां गंभीर रूप से जख्मी है। गया में हुए हादसे में पिता की मौत हो गई है, जबकि बेटे का इलाज चल रहा है।

इधर, सकड्डी-नासरीगंज स्टेट हाईवे-81 पर अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर ने साइकिल पर सवार पिता-पुत्री को टक्कर मार दी, जिसमें पिता की तत्काल मौत हो गई। घटना बड़की खड़ांव गांव के पास की है, जहां पुत्री गंभीर रूप से घायल है औऱ उसका इलाज स्थानीय पीएचसी, सहार में चल रहा है। घटना के बाद आक्रोशितों ने सड़क जाम कर दिया। गोपालगंज में एक स्कॉर्पियो 3 साल के बच्चे को बेरहमी से कुचलते हुए निकल गई। घटना थावे थाने के कविलाशपुर नहर के पास की है, जिसमें बच्चे की तत्काल मौत हो गई।

