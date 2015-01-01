पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bihar Saharsa Election Voting Updates; RJD Candidate Lovely Anand Accused By Pithasin Padadhikari

धमकी:सहरसा के बूथ नंबर 136 पर बार-बार बूथ पर आती दिखीं लवली आनंद, पीठासीन पदाधिकारी को हड़काने का आरोप, बोली- स्लो मतदान कराया जा रहा

सहरसा10 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
राजद प्रत्याशी लवली आनंद ने मतदान के दौरान किया जनसंपर्क
  • बूथ पर वोटिंग के दौरान जनसंपर्क करती दिखीं लवली आनंद
  • बाहुबली आनंद मोहन की पत्नी लवली आनंद राजद से लड़ रही हैं चुनाव

सहरसा विधानसभा सीट से राजद प्रत्याशी लवली आनंद पर पीठासीन पदाधिकारी को हड़काने का आरोप लगा है। बूथ नंबर 136 पर वो बार-बार पहुंच रहीं थी। इस दौरान पीठासीन पदाधिकारी पर लवली आनंद भड़कती हुई नजर आईं। उन्होंने बूथ पर स्लो मतदान करने का आरोप लगाया। लवली आनंद ने कहा कि वो जीत रही हैं, इस वजह से वोटिंग रफ्तार को कम कर दिया गया है।

स्लो वोटिंग कराने का आरोप

बूथ के किसी भी अधिकारी ने कैमरे पर कुछ भी बोलने से परहेज किया। हालांकि, दैनिक भास्कर को उन्होंने बताया कि जितना समय लगना चाहिए, उतना ही लगाया जा रहा है और वोटिंग कराई जा रही है। लवली आनंद बूथ पर लोगों जनसंपर्क करती भी दिखीं। उन्होंने मतदाताओं से कहा कि आराम से वोट कीजिए, कोई दिक्कत हो तो बताइए।

कौन हैं लवली आनंद

  • लवली आनंद जेल में उम्रकैद की सजा काट रहे बाहुबली आनंद मोहन की पत्नी हैं।
  • इस बार वो राजद की ओर से सहरसा विधानसभा सीट से उम्मीदवार हैं।
  • लवली आनंद 2015 विधानसभा चुनाव हार गईं थी।
  • हम (सेक्यूलर) से 2015 में उम्मीदवार थी।
  • 1994 में वैशाली लोकसभा उपचुनाव में जीतकर सांसद बनी
