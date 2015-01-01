पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Saharsa MGNREGA JE Kidnapping Case News Update; Criminals Demands Rs 15 Lakh Ransom

अपहरण:सहरसा में मनरेगा के जेई को अपराधियों ने किया अगवा, पिता से फोन पर मांगी 15 लाख की फिरौती

सहरसा7 मिनट पहले
अपहृत मुकेश की पत्नी ज्योति कुमारी ने बताया कि कुछ दिन उनके पति की अदावत सौर बाजार के ही किसी पंचायत के पीआरएस से हुई थी। 
  • जिले के सौर बाजार थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत बखरी-समदा गांव के बीच अपराधियों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम
  • अपराधियों ने धमकी दी कि अगर पुलिस के पास गए तो मिलेगी मुकेश की लाश

सहरसा में मनरेगा के जूनियर इंजीनियर को अपराधियों ने अगवा कर लिया और छोड़ने के बदले में 15 लाख रुपए की फिरौती मांगी है। घटना जिले के सौर बाजार थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत बखरी-समदा गांव के बीच घटी, जहां मंगलवार की शाम करीब 5 बजे स्कूटी से सिमरी बख्तियारपुर थाना क्षेत्र के सकरौली गांव स्थित अपने घर जा रहे मनरेगा के जेई मुकेश कुमार भारती का अपहरण चार चक्का पर सवार अपराधियों ने कर लिया।

घटना के बाद देर शाम लगभग 6:55 बजे और 7:02 बजे उनके ही मोबाइल नंबर से उनके पिता फुलेश्वर साह के मोबाइल पर अपहरणकर्ताओं द्वारा दो बार फोन किया गया। जिसमें 24 घंटे के भीतर 15 लाख की फिरौती की रकम को तैयार रखने की बातें कही गई। साथ ही 22 घंटे के बाद रुपए को कहां पहुंचाना है। इससे संबंधित फोन करने की बातें अपहरणकर्ताओं द्वारा कही गई। अपराधियों ने धमकी दी है कि अगर अपहरण की सूचना पुलिस को दी तो, मुकेश की हत्या कर दी जाएगी। जिसके बाद उसका शव ही उन्हें प्राप्त होगा।

हालांकि अपहरण की घटना और मांगी गई फिरौती की सूचना सौर बाजार थाना अध्यक्ष को तत्काल पीड़ित के पिता द्वारा दे दी गई। अपहरण और फिरौती की मांग की सूचना के बाद जिला पुलिस प्रशासन हरकत में आया। जहां सभी संबंधित थानों चौक-चौराहों पर पुलिस की गस्ती बढ़ा दी गई। वहीं हर वाहन एवं वाहन चालकों की तलासी का भी निर्देश जारी किया गया।

एसपी राकेश कुमार अपहरण की घटना का स्वयं मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। जेई के बरामदगी के लिए सभी संभावित जगहों और अपराधियों को ठिकानों पर छापामारी की जा रही है। देर शाम हुई अपहरण की घटना के बाद समाचार प्रेषण तक ना तो अपहरणकर्ताओं का कोई सुराग मिला और ना ही उनके संदर्भ में कोई सूचना मिल पा रही है। हालांकि पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा उनकी जल्द बरामदगी की बातें कही जा रही है।

वहीं अपहृत की पत्नी ज्योति कुमारी सहित उनके परिजन काफी डरे हुए हैं। ज्योति घर पहुंचने वाले हर लोगों से अपने पति के बारे में पूछ रही हैं कि उनके पति कब घर लौटेंगे। ज्योति ने बताया कि कुछ दिन मुकेश की अदावत सौर बाजार के ही किसी पंचायत के पीआरएस से हुई थी।

