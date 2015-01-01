पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar, Saharsa Vidhan SabhaElection News 2020; Voter And Pithasin Padadhikari Clash Over Mobile Inside At Polling Station

सहरसा का मामला:मतदान केंद्र पर अंदर मोबाइल लेकर जा रहा था वोटर, पीठासीन पदाधिकारी ने रोका तो करने लगा बहसा-बहसी

सहरसा8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सहरसा में पीठासीन पदाधिकारी से उलझता वोटर।
  • मतदाता ईवीएम के पास सेल्फी लेने की कोशिश कर रहा था
  • चुनाव आयोग ने अंदर मोबाइल ले जाने पर लगा रखी है पाबंदी

सहरसा विधानसभा में मतदान केंद्र पर मोबाइल के प्रयोग को लेकर पीठासीन पदाधिकारी और मतदाता आपस में भिड़ गए। मतदाता ईवीएम के पास सेल्फी लेने की कोशिश कर रहा था, तभी पीठासीन पदाधिकारी ने उसे रोक दिया। अब अब मतदाता पदाधिकारी के साथ उलझ गया। पीठासीन पदाधिकारी मिथिलेश कुमार ने कहा कि बूथ के अंदर मोबाइल नहीं लाना है। ईवीएम के साथ सेल्फी नहीं लेना है तो मतदाता अमन कुमार ने कहा कि कहां लिखा हुआ है कि मोबाइल का प्रयोग नहीं करना है।

चुनाव आयोग ने अंदर मोबाइल ले जाने पर लगा रखी है पाबंदी
पहले चरण के मतदान के दौरान वोटर मोबाइल लेकर अंदर चले गए थे और वहां वोट गिराने के दौरान की सेल्फी लेने लगे थे। इस दौरान ईवीएम की भी तस्वीर ले ले रहे थे। ऐसी तस्वीरें आने के बाद चुनाव आयोग की तरफ से निर्देश दिया गया था कि बूथ के अंदर मोबाइल का उपयोग नहीं करना है

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना के बीच अब कॉलेज खोलने की तैयारी; जानिए UGC की नई गाइडलाइन के बारे में सबकुछ - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें