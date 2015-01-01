पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Siwan (Bihar) Election Result 2020 Latest Update; Police Lathicharge After BJP And RJD Party Counting Agents Clashed

मतगणना केंद्र पर मारपीट:सिवान में भाजपा और राजद के काउंटिंग एजेंट आपस में भिड़े, पुलिस ने किया लाठी चार्ज

सिवान9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मतगणनास्थल पर हंगामें के बाद लार्ठी चार्ज करते सुरक्षाकर्मी।
  • मतगणना में भाजपा प्रत्याशी आगे चल रहे थे, इसी दौरान हुआ विवाद
  • एसपी ने शांति भंग करने वालों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करने का दिया निर्देश

सिवान के गोरेयाकोठी में मतगणना के दौरान भाजपा और राजद के काउंटिंग एजेंट के बीच जमकर मारपीट हुई। मतगणना स्थल पर हो रहे हंगामे को शांत करवाने के लिए पुलिस को लाठी चार्ज करना पड़ा। विधानसभा चुनाव के मतगणना के दौरान पहले राउंड से ही भाजपा प्रत्याशी देवेश कांत सिंह आगे चल रहे थे। इस बात को भाजपा और राजद के काउंटिंग एजेंट के बीच विवाद शुरू हो हुआ।

देखते ही देखते विवाद इतना बढ़ गया कि दोनों पक्ष के लोग आपस में भिड़ गए। जिसके बाद प्रशासन के निर्देश पर मौके पर मौजूद सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने हंगामा को शांत करवाने के लिए लाठी चार्ज कर दिया। प्रशासन ने सभी दलों के लोगों से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की। एसपी ने सुरक्षा कर्मियों को निर्देश दिया है कि अगर कोई भी व्यक्ति शांति भंग करते नजर आए तो कड़ी कार्रवाई करें।

2015 में यहां से आरजेडी के सत्यदेव प्रसाद सिंह ने भाजपा के देवेश कांत सिंह को 7,651 वोट से हराया। 2010 में भाजपा के भूमेंद्र नारायण सिंह जीते थे। राजद के इंद्रदेव प्रसाद सिंह अक्टूबर 2005 में तो फरवरी 2005 में भाजपा के भूमेंद्र नारायण सिंह को जीत मिली। अब तक यहां कुल 13 चुनाव हुए हैं। इनमें चार बार कांग्रेस, तीन-तीन बार भाजपा और राजद, दो बार जनता दल और एक बार लोकतांत्रिक कांग्रेस को जीत मिली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्वालियर समेत प्रदेश के बाकी हिस्सों में भाजपा को बढ़त, सिर्फ चंबल में कांग्रेस - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें