  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Siwan Irrigation Office Fire Accident Update; Fire Tenders Were Rushed To The Spot

भीषण आग:सीवान में सिंचाई ऑफिस के पीछे लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर पहुंची अग्निशमन की कई टीम

सीवान19 मिनट पहले
सीवान के सिंचाई ऑफिस के पीछे लगी भीषण आग।

सीवान में सिंचाई ऑफिस के पीछे भीषण आग लगी है। सूचना मिलते ही अग्निशमन दल की कई टीम पहुंची है। आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

शहर के गोपालगंज मोड़ के पास अचानक से काले धुएं के साथ आग की लपटें उठने लगीं। अगलगी की घटना से वहां अफरातफरी का माहौल बन गया। अग्निशमन दल के साथ-साथ स्थानीय लोग भी आग पर काबू पाने में जुटे हैं। खबर अपडेट की जा रही है।

