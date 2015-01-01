पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का खतरा:बिहार में हर दिन एक लाख लोगों में मिल रहे कोरोना जैसे लक्षण, अब तक 1.99 करोड़ की हुई जांच

पटना11 मिनट पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • हर घंटे 4 हजार लोगों में देखने मिल रहा है कोरोना जैसा लक्षण
  • एक्सपर्ट का कहना - ठंडे मौसम से कोरोना में होगी तेजी

बिहार में हर दिन एक लाख से अधिक लोगों में कोरोना संक्रमण होने की आशंका है। मौसमी बीमारी में कोरोना जैसा लक्षण दिख रहा है। सर्दी, खांसी और बुखार के कारण लोग अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। जांच में कोरोना के पॉजिटिव अभी कम आ रहे हैं लेकिन एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि ठंड में संक्रमण तेजी बढ़ सकता है। दिल्ली और पश्चिम बंगाल की तरह बिहार में भी कोरोना का खतरा है।

अचानक बढ़ सकता है कोरोना का खतरा

नालंदा मेडिकल कॉलेज के एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर डॉ. संजय कुमार का कहना है कि कोरोना का नेचर आज तक समझ में नहीं आया है। यह कब माइल्ड होगा और कब एक्टिव हो जाएगा, इसका पता नहीं चल पाता है। मौजूदा समय में कोरोना की रफ्तार बिहार में कम हो गई है, लेकिन खतरा टला नहीं है। दिल्ली और पश्चिम बंगाल में अचानक से तेजी देखी गई है।

एक्सपर्ट का यह भी कहना है कि ठंड के मौसम में वायरस का नेचर कई देशों में बदला है। ऐसे में इसके संक्रमण के अचानक से बढ़ने से इन्कार नहीं किया जा सकता है। प्रदूषण और ठंड के मौसम में अभी सांस और हृदय के रोगियों में कोरोना जैसे लक्षण देखने को मिल रहे हैं। सावधानी ही बचाव है, अगर लापरवाही हुई तो संक्रमण दिल्ली और बंगाल जैसा बढ़ सकता है।

हर दिन एक लाख से अधिक लोगों में लक्षण

मौजूदा समय में हर दिन एक लाख से अधिक लोगों में कोरोना जैसा लक्षण मिल रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग का आंकड़ा भी बता रहा है कि लोगों में 24 घंटे में एक लाख से भी अधिक लोगों में कोरोना जैसा लक्षण देखने को मिल रहा है। आंकड़ों की बात करें तो 13 नवंबर को 1,27,011 लोगों में कोरोना जैसा लक्षण देखने को मिला, सभी की जांच कराई गई। इसी तरह 15 नवंबर को 24 घंटे में 1,08,096 लोगों में कोरोना जैसा लक्षण मिलने के बाद उनकी जांच कराई गई। 16 नवंबर को भी 1,08,096 लोगों में कोरोना जैसा लक्षण देखने को मिला है।

अब तक बिहार में 1,99,77,501 लोगों में कोरोना जैसा लक्षण देखा गया है, जिसमें 2,27,433 में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। 24 घंटे में लगभग एक लाख लोगों में कोरोना जैसा लक्षण दिख रहा है, जिनकी जांच में औसतन एक हजार लोगों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हो रही है।

बिहार में कोरोना का बड़ा खतरा

बिहार में कोरोना का बड़ा खतरा है। कारण कोरोना काल में बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव है। दिवाली और छठ में भी लोगों की लापरवाही भारी पड़ेगी। चुनाव के दौरान न तो प्रशासन गंभीर था और ना ही आयोग। चुनाव प्रचार और मतदान से लेकर मतगणना के बाद खुशी के जश्न तक जमकर लापरवाही हुई है। इस दौरान मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की हर गाइडलाइन टूटी। इस कारण कोरोना को लेकर बिहार सबसे संवेदनशील है।

कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज कर रहे डॉक्टरों का भी मानना है कि थोड़ी सी लापरवाही फिर लॉकडाउन की स्थिति ला सकती है। दिल्ली और पश्चिम बंगाल की तरह बिहार में भी हालात बेकाबू हो सकते हैं, अगर कोरोना को लेकर सख्ती नहीं दिखाई गई।

