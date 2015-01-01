पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Bihar Traffic And Mask Checking News : 6594 People Fined At Day 2 For Not Wearing Mask

कोरोना से लड़ाई:नियम तोड़ने में अव्वल रहे गया-नालंदा के लोग, मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 6594 से वसूला जुर्माना

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लगातार दूसरे दिन पूरे बिहार में मास्क और गाड़ियों की चली चेकिंग
  • ट्रैफिक नियम तोड़ने वाले 6410 से वसूला गया 15.8 लाख रुपया

नियम तोड़ने में गया के लोग लगातार अव्वल आ रहे हैं। नियम चाहे कोविड का हो या ट्रैफिक का, दोनों ही मामलों में बड़े स्तर पर गया के लोग उसका उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं। कोविड नियमों को तोड़ने के मामले में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का गृह जिला पीछे नहीं है। नालंदा के लोग लगातार इस मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर हैं। बुधवार को दोपहर एक बजे से तीन बजे तक चेकिंग चलाई गई।

पुलिस मुख्यालय की तरफ से जारी किए गए डाटा के अनुसार आज की मास्क चेकिंग में पूरे बिहार के अंदर कुल 6594 लोग पकड़े गए। उनसे 3,29,700 रुपया जुर्माना के तौर पर वसूल किया गया। गया में 760 लोग बगैर मास्क के पकड़े गए। इनसे 38 हजार रुपया वसूला गया। नालंदा में 568 लोगों से 28,400 दरभंगा में 479 लोगों से 23,950, मधुबनी में 449 लोगों से 22,450 और भागलपुर में 408 लोगों से 20,400 रुपया जुर्माना के रूप में वसूला गया।

इसी तरह ट्रैफिक नियमों को तोड़ने वाले 6410 गाड़ियों को पूरे बिहार में पकड़ा गया, इनके मालिकों से 15,81,500 रुपया जुर्माना लिया गया। इसमें भी गया सबसे टॉप रहा। गया में 1483 लोगों से 2,52,500 रुपया वसूला गया। दूसरे नंबर पर भोजपुर जिला रहा, यहां 1168 लोग ट्रैफिक नियमों को तोड़ने के मामले में पकड़े गए। इनसे 43,500 की वसूली हुई। मुंगेर में 924 लोगों से 53,500 रुपया वसूल किया गया। पुलिस मुख्यालय के आदेश पर मास्क और ट्रैफिक नियमों के उल्लंघन मामले में यह अभियान लगातार कई दिनों तक जारी रहेगा।

