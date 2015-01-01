पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

17वीं बिहार विधानसभा:पहला सत्र शुरू, प्रोटेम स्पीकर जीतनराम मांझी सभी सदस्यों को दिला रहे शपथ, बाहर लेफ्ट और कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन जारी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों का अभिवादन करते मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार।

17वीं विधानसभा का पहला शुरू हो चुका है। प्रोटेम स्पीकर जीतनराम मांझी सभी सदस्यों को शपथ दिला रहे हैं। विधानसभा के बाहर लेफ्ट और कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन जारी है। आज से 27 नवंबर तक चलने वाले इस सत्र में विधानसभा में चुने गए नए सदस्यों को शपथ दिलाई जाएगी। 25 नवंबर विधानसभा के स्पीकर का चुनाव होगा। 26 नवंबर को राज्यपाल का संयुक्त अभिभाषण सेंट्रल हॉल में आयोजित किया जाएगा। वहीं 27 नवंबर को राज्यपाल के अभिभाषण पर चर्चा की जाएगी और सरकार धन्यवाद पेश करेगी। इस दौरान विधान परिषद की कार्यवाही 26 और 27 नवम्बर को आहूत की गई है।

विधानसभा के पहले सत्र में पहुंचे नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव।
विधानसभा जातीं नवनिर्वाचित विधायक श्रेयशी सिंह।
विधानसभा जाते केवटी विधायक मुरारी मोहन झा और बिस्फी विधायक हरिभूषण ठाकुर।
नए सत्र की शुरुआत को देखते हुए विधानसभा के अंदर से बाहर तक सुरक्षा के सख्त और कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से कई मजिस्ट्रेट की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है, जबकि पुलिस की तरफ से कई डीएसपी, इंस्पेक्टर और सब इंस्पेक्टर समेत 800 जवानों को लगाया गया है।

विधानसभा की कार्यवाही विधानसभा के विस्तारित भवन में आयोजित की जा रही है। कोरोना काल को देखते हुए यह अहम फैसला लिया गया है। सभी सदस्यों को एक दूसरे से दूरी बना कर बैठने की व्यवस्था की गई है।

लेफ्ट और कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन।
विधानसभा का सत्र शुरू होते ही सरकार को घेरने की कवायद शुरू हो गई है। गुलनाज को इंसाफ दिलाने की मांग को लेकर हाथ में तख्ती लिए लेफ्ट और कांग्रेस के विधायक बाहर प्रदर्शन करते दिख रहे हैं।

