पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Vidhan Sabha Assembly Sesion News Update; Tejashwi Yadav,Vijay Sinha, Avadh Bihari Chaudhary, Nitish Kumar

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सत्र का दूसरा दिन:विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए महागठबंधन के तरफ से RJD विधायक अवध बिहारी चौधरी ने किया नामांकन, तेजस्वी बोले- हम लोग जीतेंगे, पक्का विश्वास है

पटना27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार की 17वीं विधानसभा के पहले सत्र का आज दूसरा दिन है। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए एनडीए की ओर से भाजपा के विजय सिन्हा नॉमिनेशन कर रहे हैं। वहीं, महागठबंधन की ओर से राजद के विधायक अवध बिहारी चौधरी ने नॉमिनेशन किया। महागठबंधन की बैठक में फैसला लिया गया। अवध बिहारी चौधरी लालू प्रसाद के खास हैं। सिवान सदर से विधायक अवध बिहारी की गिनती राजद के वरिष्ठ नेताओं में होती है।

नामांकन के बाद मीडिया से मुखातिब हुए तेजस्वी यादव।
नामांकन के बाद मीडिया से मुखातिब हुए तेजस्वी यादव।

क्या बोले तेजस्वी
इस मौके पर तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि हमने अवध बिहारी चौधरी को स्पीकर पद उम्मीदवार बनाया है, इस पद को हम लोग जीतेंगे ये पक्का विश्वास है। हम पक्ष-विपक्ष से उम्मीद करेंगे कि ऐसे निष्पक्ष चेहरे को जिताएं। अवध जी का संसदीय कार्यकाल बेहतर रहा है। सभी लोगों से अपील करता हूं कि अवध बिहारी चौधरी को विधानसभा का अध्यक्ष बनाएं। वहीं, आरजेडी विधायक भाई बिरेंद्र ने कहा कि अवध बिहारी चौधरी हमारे स्पीकर पद के उम्मीदवार हैं, स्पीकर पद हम जीत जाएंगे, हमारे पास संख्या बल है , हमारी रणनीति बुधवार को सामने आएगी।
191 सदस्यों ने ली थी शपथ

सोमवार को सत्रारंभ के दिन191 नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों को प्रोटेम स्पीकर जीतनराम मांझी ने शपथ दिलाई। आज 52 सदस्यों को शपथ दिलाई जाएगी। सत्र के पहले दिन ओवैसी की AIMIM पार्टी के विधायक अख्तरुल ईमान चर्चा में रहे। शपथ के दौरान उन्होंने हिंदुस्तान की जगह भारत शब्द का इस्तेमाल किया था। इसको लेकर भाजपा के विधायकों ने अख्तरुल ईमान पर जमकर निशाना साधा। भाजपा विधायक नीरज कुमार बबलू ने कहा था कि जिनको हिंदुस्तान कहने में परहेज है, उन्हें पाकिस्तान चले जाना चाहिए। वहीं, कांग्रेस विधायक शकील अहमद खान ने संस्कृत में शपथ ली थी।

अलग-अलग अंदाज में दिखे विधायक

सत्र के पहले दिन कई विधायक अलग-अलग अंदाज में दिखे थे। केवटी विधायक मुरारी मोहन झा कमल की डिजाइन वाली मिथिला पाग पहने पहुंचे थे, तो जदयू विधायक देवेश चंद्र ठाकुर और पूर्व मंत्री संजय झा विंटेज लुक वाली कार में आए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोई नाम बदलकर लव करे, गोली मारे, तेजाब फेंकने की धमकी दे; तो कानून लाना ही एक रास्ता - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें