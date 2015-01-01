पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker Election News Update

बिहार में स्पीकर पद के लिए हॉर्स ट्रेडिंग:सुशील मोदी का दावा- लालू NDA विधायकों को कॉल कर रहे; भाजपा परेशान, क्योंकि हारी तो सरकार जाएगी

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए वोटिंग से पहले की रात सुशील मोदी ने राजनीतिक सरगर्मी बढ़ा दी है। -फाइल फोटो
  • बिहार विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद चुनाव के एक रात पहले सियासी सरगर्मी तेज
  • सुशील मोदी ने ट्वीट में एक नंबर का जिक्र किया, कहा- ये लालू का नंबर है

बिहार विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए वोटिंग से 24 घंटे पहले बिहार की राजनीति में खासी हलचल रही। महागठबंधन अपने उम्मीदवार के लिए अपने विधायकों को एकजुट रखकर और सत्ता पक्ष के विधायकों से अंतरात्मा की आवाज पर वोटिंग करने की अपील कर चुका है।

अध्यक्ष पद के लिए अपना उम्मीदवार उतारकर भाजपा की बेचैनी बढ़ी हुई है तो जदयू खेमा शांत है। मंगलवार देर शाम पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी ने एक ट्वीट कर राजनीतिक सरगर्मी बढ़ा दी है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया है कि रांची में सजा काट रहे लालू यादव NDA विधायकों को फोन कर लालच दे रहे हैं। इस पर सत्ता और विपक्ष, दोनों तरफ से बयानबाजी भी हो रही है।

सुशील मोदी ने ट्वीट में दिया लालू का नंबर

सुशील मोदी ने ट्वीट किया। कहा कि एक खास नंबर से NDA के विधायकों से संपर्क किया जा रहा है। यह नंबर लालू यादव का है और जब उन्होंने उस नंबर पर फोन किया तो लालू यादव ने सीधे उसे रिसीव किया। तब सुशील मोदी ने लालू से कहा कि आप यह गंदा खेल बंद कीजिए। आप कभी सफल नहीं होंगे।

सुशील मोदी ने अपने ट्वीट में जिस मोबाइल नंबर 8051216302 का जिक्र किया है, उसे जब 'ट्रू कॉलर'पर जांचा गया तो यह नंबर 'इरफान रांची लालू जी' के नाम से सेव मिला। इरफान, लालू प्रसाद का पुराना करीबी रहा है। सुशील मोदी के ट्वीट से साफ पता चलता है कि बिहार की राजनीति में सब कुछ ठीक-ठाक नहीं चल रहा है।

NDA सरकार जादुई आंकड़े के दहलीज से थोड़ी ऊपर जरूर खड़ी है, लेकिन पूरी तरह से कंफर्टेबल नहीं है। ऐसे में NDA के नेताओं को यह डर अक्सर सताता है कि कहीं उनकी सरकार गिर ना जाए।

जदयू ने कहा- तेजस्वी शर्म करें, राजद के जवाब- पद से हटाए गए मोदी अनर्गल बयान दे रहे

सुशील मोदी के इस ट्वीट के बाद दोनों ओर से प्रतिक्रियाएं भी आईं। जदयू के मंत्री नीरज कुमार ने कहा- अब यह खुलासा हो चुका है कि लालू यादव जेल में बैठकर राजनीति कर रहे हैं। विधायकों को प्रलोभन दे रहे हैं। प्रमाणित हो चुका है। तेजस्वी यादव को शर्म करनी चाहिए कि वह इस तरह के खेल में शामिल हैं। यह लोग कभी सफल नहीं हो पाएंगे।

राजद के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता मृत्युंजय तिवारी ने कहा कि सुशील मोदी लालू फोबिया से ग्रस्त रहे हैं और अनर्गल बयान देते रहते हैं। उप-मुख्यमंत्री से हटाए गए हैं इसलिए चर्चा में बने रहने के लिए यह हथकंडा अपना रहे हैं।

पूरे दिन रही गहमागहमी

वोटिंग से पहले मंगलवार को पूरे दिन पक्ष और विपक्ष के नेता अपनी अपनी रणनीति बनाने में जुटे रहे। नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने प्रोटेम स्पीकर जीतन राम मांझी से मुलाकात कर यह मांग तक कर दी कि उनके दो विधायकों, जीरादेई से अमरजीत कुशवाहा और मोकामा से अनंत सिंह, जो जेल में बंद हैं, उनके लिए वोटिंग की व्यवस्था वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से कराई जाए। देर शाम तक महागठबंधन के विधायकों की बैठक राबड़ी आवास पर चलती रही। भाकपा माले ने अवध बिहारी चौधरी के पक्ष में वोट देने के लिए अपने विधायकों पर व्हिप भी जारी कर दिया है, जो अमूमन इन चुनावों में नहीं होता है।

इस चुनाव के मायने क्या है

51 साल के बाद बिहार की राजनीति में विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए वोटिंग की नौबत आई है। यह चुनाव अब नीतीश कुमार बनाम तेजस्वी यादव हो चुका है। ऐसे में यदि इस चुनाव को राजद के नेता अवध बिहारी चौधरी जीत जाते हैं तो माना जाएगा कि सत्तारूढ़ दल को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं है। ऐसे में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को इस्तीफा भी देना पड़ सकता है।

