स्पीकर चुनाव:भारी 12 घंटे गुजरे, अगले 12 घंटे बताएंगे तेजस्वी उलटफेर में कामयाब रहे या नीतीश ही निश्चय

पटना7 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद स्पीकर पद के लिए होने वाली वोटिंग एनडीए के लिए शक्ति परीक्षण जैसा हो गया है।

बिहार की राजनीति में बीते 24 घंटे खासे गहमागहमी वाले रहे हैं। मंगलवार की देर शाम पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि रांची में सजा काट रहे राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव एनडीए के विधायकों को कॉल कर रहे हैं। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद चुनाव में वोटिंग के लिए उन्हें लालच दिया जा रहा है। इसके बाद सियासी हड़कंप मच गया था। अब बुधवार की सुबह की ताजी खबर यह है कि जिस विधायक के पास लालू यादव का फोन आया था, उनका नंबर बंद बताया जा रहा है। एनडीए पूरी रात अपने ऐसे विधायकों को सख्त निर्देश दे रही है कि वह उनके पक्ष में रहे। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के चुनाव के लिए मंगलवार की रात भर एनडीए और महागठबंधन के नेता एक-दूसरे विधायकों से संपर्क साधते रहे। अब अगले 12 घंटे से भी कम समय में यह तय हो जायेगा कि किसकी रणनीति कितनी कामयाब रही है।

तीन विधायक हैं कमजोर कड़ी

पटना में अभी डेढ़ सौ से अधिक विधायकों के रहने की व्यवस्था होटलों में की गई है। ऐसे में एनडीए और महागठबंधन के नेता एक कमरे से दूसरे कमरे में जाकर सबसे संपर्क करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। इन विधायकों में सबसे कमजोर कड़ी एक निर्दलीय विधायक, बीएसपी के एक विधायक और लोजपा के एक विधायक हैं। एनडीए और महागठबंधन के नेताओं की रात भर की मेहनत यदि सफल होती है तो एक-दूसरे की मदद करने वाले विधायक आज सदन से गैरहाजिर हो जाएंगे। वोटिंग में शामिल नहीं हो कर वह दूसरे पक्ष की मदद कर सकते हैं।

शक्ति परीक्षण जैसा हो गया है चुनाव

चुनाव खत्म होने के तुरंत बाद एनडीए और महागठबंधन के लिए स्पीकर पद का चुनाव शक्ति परीक्षण जैसा है। मंगलवार दोपहर तेजस्वी यादव ने महागठबंधन की ओर से स्पीकर पद के लिए उम्मीदवार उतारकर इस चुनाव में ट्विस्ट ला दिया है। एनडीए की ओर से भाजपा के विजय कुमार सिन्हा उम्मीदवार बनाए गए हैं। ऐसे में नामांकन के साथ ही जोड़-तोड़ की राजनीति शुरू हो गई। नीतीश कुमार और तेजस्वी यादव के लिए यह चुनाव इसलिए भी महत्वपूर्ण हो गया है, क्योंकि इससे साफ हो जाएगा कि विधानसभा में किसकी कितनी शक्ति है। अगर कुछ क्रॉस वोटिंग अवध बिहारी चौधरी के पाले में हो गई तो सरकार गिर सकती है।

नीतीश कुमार कहां रहेंगे

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार अभी बिहार विधान परिषद् के सदस्य हैं, इसलिए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए हो रहे चुनाव में वह ना तो वोट कर सकते हैं और ना ही सीधे किसी प्रक्रिया में शामिल हो सकते हैं। उनकी प्रत्यक्ष तौर पर कोई भूमिका नहीं होगी, लेकिन उनकी साख दांव पर जरूर लगी है। आज नीतीश कुमार अगर सदन आते भी हैं तो वे अपने चैम्बर में रहेंगे। इसी तरह उनकी कैबिनेट के दो मंत्री अशोक चौधरी और मुकेश सहनी की भी कोई भूमिका नहीं होगी। ये दोनों किसी भी सदन के सदस्य नहीं हैं। ये दोनों नेता अपने आवास पर ही रहेंगे और आम लोगों की तरह मीडिया के माध्यम से चुनाव की जानकारी लेंगे।

