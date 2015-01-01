पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

73 साल का इंतजार::सरकार ने नहीं बनवाया तो ग्रामीणों ने खुद बना दिया चचरी पुल, अब मांग रहे पक्का पुल बनाने की इजाजत

भागलपुर19 मिनट पहलेलेखक: कृष्ण बल्लभ नारायण
चचरी पुल के जरिए ग्रामीणों का होता है आवागमन।
  • स्थाई पुल की बाट जोह रहे हैं 6 गांव के लोग, करीब 6 हजार की आबादी प्रभावित
  • चंदा करके चचरी पुल की रिपेयरिंग कराते हैं ग्रामीण

भागलपुर के बूढ़ानाथ मंदिर के पास से गुजरती है जमुनिया नदी। इसे गंगा की उपधारा भी बोलते हैं। आजादी के 73 सालों बाद भी नदी के उस ओर शहर जाने के लिए लोगों को चचरी पुल (बांस का पुल) का सहारा लेना पड़ता है। आवागमन के लिए सरकार की ओर से किसी तरह के पुल का निर्माण नहीं कराया गया है। आजादी के बाद से कितनी सरकारें आईं और गईं लेकिन करीब 6 गांवों के हजारों लोगों की किस्मत नहीं बदल पाई। वे आज भी एक स्थाई पुल की बाट जोह रहे हैं। मजबूरी में ग्रामीणों ने बांस से चचरी पुल का निर्माण किया है। इसमें करीब 2 लाख की लागत आई है। ग्रामीणों ने चंदा कर रुपए का इंतजाम किया है। अब, उनकी मांग है कि सरकार इजाजत दे तो वे लोग खुद चंदा करके पक्का पुल भी बना लेंगे।

ग्रामीणों को हो रही समस्या
जमुनिया नदी के दूसरी तरफ 6 गांव है। जिसमें दारापुर ,बालूटोला,चवनियां, शंकरपुर, बिनटोला और सहूनिया शामिल है। पूरे गांवों को मिलाकर कुल आबादी लगभग 5 हजार से 6 हजार की है, जिसमें मतदाताओं की संख्या करीब 3 हजार है। भागलपुर शहर से महज 1 एक किमी की दूरी पर स्थित ये गांव पुल नहीं होने से मुख्य धारा से कटा हुआ है। ग्रामीणों को पुल पार करने के लिए 10 रुपए देने पड़ते हैं। चंदे के पैसों से ही चचरी पुल की रिपेयरिंग की जाती है।

कई परिवार हो गए विस्थापित
ग्रामीणों के मुताबिक पुल नहीं होने की वजह से बीमार लोगों को सबसे ज्यादा समस्या होती है। कई परिवार तो गांव छोड़कर दूसरे इलाकों में जाकर बस गए हैं। बारिश के दौरान चार महीने तक पूरा इलाका डूबा रहता है। राहत सामग्री भी यहां तक नहीं पहुंच पाती है। लोगों को नारकीय स्थिति में रहना पड़ता है। कॉलेज में पढ़ने वाली गुड़िया सिंह ने बताया कि स्थाई पुल नहीं होने की वजह से स्कूल जाने में काफी समस्या होती है। चचरी पुल से जाना खतरनाक होता है, और पुल टूट जाने पर नाव की सहायता लेना पड़ती है। इस वजह से गांव की कई लड़कियों ने पढ़ाई छोड़ दी है। वहीं, मुस्कान सिंह ने बताया कि इस नदी को चाहे नाव से पार करें या बांस निर्मित पुल से, डर दोनो में है। क्योंकि नाव से डूबने का खतरा है तो चचरी पुल के टूटने का।

शादी करने में होती हैं दिक्कतें
इस संबंध में राजस्व विभाग के सेवानिवृत्त कर्मी कार्तिक मंडल ने बताया कि इस पुल के नहीं बनने से इन गांवों को हर तरह से नुकसान होता है। उन्होंने बताया कि हर तरह से संपन्न होने के बावजूद यहां के लड़कों एवं लड़कियों की शादी होने में बहुत कठिनाई होती है। स्थाई पुल नहीं होने की वजह से ग्रामीणों ने चार जगह पर चचरी पुल का निर्माण किया है।
इनका क्या है कहना
चचरी पुल का निर्माण कराने वाले सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता सुनील कुमार गुप्ता का कहना है कि अब हमें सरकार से पुल नहीं चाहिए बल्कि पुल बनाने की इजाजत चाहिए। हमलोग खुद ही चंदा करके चचरी पुल की तरह स्थाई पुल भी बनवा लेंगे।

