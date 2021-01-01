पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटना में ही सबसे ज्यादा राहत:बिहार में अगले 2-3 दिन तक सुबह कोहरा, दोपहर आसमान साफ रहेगा, रात के टेम्प्रेचर से अभी राहत नहीं

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पटना में ठंड से काफी राहत रही है।
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पटना में ठंड से काफी राहत रही है।
  • अधिकतम तापमान में 2 से 4 डिग्री की हुई बढ़ोत्तरी

बिहार में आने वाले दो दिनों तक मौसम थोड़ा राहत देने वाला होगा। बीते दो दिनों से लगातार चल रही नमी युक्त बफीर्ली हवाएं थम गई हैं जिससे आने वाले दिनों में ठड से राहत होगी। बीते 24 घंटे के दौरान मौसम सामान्य तौर पर शुष्क रहा है। इधर अधिकतम तापमान में भी 2 से 4 डिग्री की वृद्ध देखने को मिल रही है। अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से उपर आते ही काफी राहत मिलने लगेगी। मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि हवाओं से तो राहत मिलेगी लेकिन अभी सुबह के समय कोहरे का प्रभाव जारी रहेगा। अगले 2-3 दिनों तक बिहार के लगभग सभी जिलों में मध्यम से घना कोहरा रहेगा। दोपहर बाद आसमान साफ रहेगा।

पटना में ठंड से मिली राहत

मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि पटना में ठंड से काफी राहत रही है। बीते 24 घंटे में सबसे अधिक अधिकतम तापमान पटना में ही 19.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। हालांकि हवाओं के कारण कनकनी महसूस की गई लेकिन दोपहर बाद इसका प्रभाव थोड़ा कम हो गया। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक पटना को छोड़ बिहार के अन्य जिलों में न्यूनतम तापमान में कमी रही, जिससे इन क्षेत्रों में कनकनी अधिक रही।

गया-पूर्णिया में कोल्ड डे के हालात जारी

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार बिहार के कम से कम तीन जिलों गया, पूर्णिया और सुपौल में कोल्ड डे के हालात बने हुए हैं। बीते 24 घंटे में गया में न्यूनतम 6.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान रिकॉर्ड किया गया है। राजधानी पटना को छोड़ अन्य जिलों में ठंड काफी अधिक रहा। गया, पूर्णिया, मुजफ्फरपुर में घना कोहरा था जबकि पटना में कोहरे का प्रभाव सामान्य देखा गया है।

दो दिनों से चल रहीं नमी युक्त हवाएं थमी

मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि पिछले दो दिनों से उत्तर बिहार में पूर्वी एवं दक्षिणी पूर्वी नमी युक्त हवाएं चल रही थीं, जिसका प्रवाह रुक गया है। इसके प्रभाव से अगले दो दिनों तक काफी राहत रहेगी। बिहार का मौसम शुष्क बना रहेगा।

