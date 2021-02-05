पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गया में पूर्व पार्षद की दबंगई:नाला बना रहे मजदूर को पीटकर किया अधमरा, हत्या के एक मामले में सजायाफ्ता है दबंग

गया2 घंटे पहले
जख्मी मजदूर कुंदन कुमार का बयान लेती पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
जख्मी मजदूर कुंदन कुमार का बयान लेती पुलिस।
  • 2016 में हत्या के मामले में पूर्व पार्षद को कोर्ट ने दस साल की सजा सुनाई थी
  • गया शहर के वार्ड नंबर 27 से साल 2012 में चुनाव जीता था संतोष यादव

गया शहर में पूर्व पार्षद संतोष यादव और उसके बेटे ने निर्माण कार्य में लगे एक मजदूर को बेरहमी से पीटा। मजदूर कुंदन कुमार के सिर पर कई जगह चोट लगी है। मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज में उसे भर्ती कराया गया है।

अतिक्रमण हटाने के दौरान विवाद
शहर के सबसे बड़े नाला कुजापि का निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। इस नाले के निर्माण कार्य की जद में आने वाले हर एक बड़े-छोटे अतिक्रमण को भी हटाया जा रहा है। पूर्व पार्षद के दुकान के पास भी अतिक्रमण हटाया जाने लगा। संतोष यादव और उसके बेटे ने इसका विरोध किया। उसके बाद काम में लगे एक मजदूर कुंदन कुमार को सभी के सामने ही धुनाई कर दी।

ठेकेदार का क्या है कहना

नाला निर्माण कार्य के ठेकेदार जितेंद्र का कहना है कि संतोष को नाले के पास से दुकान का प्लेटफार्म और अन्य सामान हटाने के लिए पहले ही कहा गया था। पूर्व पार्षद की ओर से कोई भी सामान नहीं हटाया गया। अवैध तरीके से बनाए गए प्लेटफार्म को मजदूर तोड़ने लगे तो संतोष यादव ने दबंगई दिखाते हुए पिटाई कर दी। जख्मी मजदूरी की ओर से कोतवाली थाने में फिलहाल मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया है। पूर्व पार्षद और उसका बेटा दोनों फरार हो गया है।

10 साल की मिली थी सजा
पूर्व पार्षद संतोष यादव की पार्षदी एक हत्या के मामले में सजा सुनाए जाने के बाद चली गयी थी। संतोष यादव वर्ष 2012 में वार्ड नंबर 27 से चुनाव जीता था। साथ ही वह तत्कालीन मेयर विभा देवी के स्टैंडिंग कमेटी का भी सदस्य था। इस बीच पार्षद के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला अदालत में चल रहा था। 2016 में उक्त हत्या के मामले में पूर्व पार्षद को दस वर्ष की सजा सुनाई गई थी। इसकी वजह से उसकी पार्षदी चली गयी थी। वह अपना कार्यकाल भी पूरा नहीं कर सके थे।

