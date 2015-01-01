पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:घर के सामने डिवाइडर से घूमा ही था कि तेज रफ्तार जीप ने ले ली जान, गया में आंखों के सामने बुझा चिराग

गया18 मिनट पहले
जीप से कुचल कर युवक की मौत के बाद रोत-बिलखते परिजन।
  • गया जिले के आमस थाना क्षेत्र के गंगटी गांव की घटना
  • जीप चालक घटना को अंजाम देकर मौके से फरार

गया जिले के आमस थाना क्षेत्र के गंगटी गांव के पास बाइक सवार युवक को अज्ञात जीप ने टक्कर मार दी। इससे मनीष नाम के बाइक सवार युवक ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। घटना युवक के घर के सामने ही घटी है। जीप चालक घटना को अंजाम देकर मौके से फरार है।

मनीष कुमार अपनी बाइक से घर के डिवाइडर के पास टर्न ले रहा था। इसी बीच सामने से आ रही एक जीप ने जबर्दस्त टक्कर मार दी। इससे बाइक व बाइक सवार दोनों ही दूर फेंका गए। आसपास के लोग मनीष को अस्पताल ले गये, जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

मौके पर पहुंची आमस थाने की पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में ले लिया है। मृतक के परिजन टक्कर मारनेवाली जीप को जब्त व उसके चालक की गिरफ्तारी की मांग पर अड़े हैं। पुलिस की टीम जीप की तलाश में जुट गई है। इस घटना की सूचना आसपास के सभी थानों को दी गई है, ताकि वाहन पकड़ा जा सके।

