20 साल से बांध रहें झंडा:गांधी मैदान में 32 मिनट तक थमी रहती है हवलदार बिन्देश्वर दास की सांसें, हर साल होती है अग्निपरीक्षा

पटना38 मिनट पहले
झंडोत्तोलन से पहले कई दिनों तक करते हैं रिहर्सल।
झंडोत्तोलन से पहले कई दिनों तक करते हैं रिहर्सल।
  • ध्वजारोहण से पहले पांच-छह दिनों तक करना पड़ता है रिहर्सल
  • 20 साल में झंडा बांधने में किसी तरह की गड़बड़ी नहीं हुई

पटना के गांधी मैदान में गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर राज्यपाल ने ध्वजारोहण किया। इसके लिए सोमवार की सुबह 8 बजकर 39 मिनट पर तिरंगे को लपेट कर ऊपर किया गया और 9 बजकर 11 मिनट पर राज्यपाल ने झंडोत्तोलन किया। इस 32 मिनट के दौरान एक शख्स की सांसें अटकी हुई थी, तिरंगे की ओर से नजरें हट नहीं रही थी। हर साल ध्वजारोहन के दौरान उनकी अग्निपरीक्षा होती है। क्योंकि पिछले 20 साल से हवलदार बिन्देश्वर दास खंभे में झंडा बांध रहे हैं। उन्हें डर रहता है कि जरा सी चूक हुई तो उनकी नौकरी पर भी खतरा हो सकता है।

बिन्देश्वर दास पटना पुलिस लाइन में हवलदार हैं।
बिन्देश्वर दास पटना पुलिस लाइन में हवलदार हैं।

सजगता और सावधानी जरूरी
दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में बिंदेश्वर दास बताते हैं कि पिछले 20 साल से वे गांधी मैदान में गणतंत्र दिवस और स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह के लिए झंडोत्तोलन से पहले तिरंगे को खंभे में बांधते रहे हैं। वे पटना पुलिस लाइन में हवलदार हैं। झंडे को बांधने के बाद जब तक झंडोत्तोलन नहीं हो जाता है, तब तक उनकी सांसें थम रहती हैं। झंडोत्तोलन के बाद जब तिरंगा हवा में लहराने लगता है, तब उनकी सांस में सांस आती है। वहीं, उन्होंने बताया कि झंडा बांधते समय बहुत सजग रहते हैं। पूरी सावधानी बरतते हैं। झंडा को फहरते देख खुद को भाग्यशाली समझते हैं।

चाचा से ली थी ट्रेनिंग
ध्वजारोहण से पहले पांच-छह दिनों तक रिहर्सल करना पड़ता है। हर दिन दो बार इसकी प्रैक्टिस करते हैं। हवलदार बिंदेश्वर दास कहते हैं कि 20 साल में ऐसा कभी नहीं हुआ कि झंडा बांधने में कोई गड़बड़ी हुई हो। झंडा बांधने का हुनर आपने कहां से सीखा ? इस सवाल के जवाब में वे कहते हैं कि चाचा मुनेश्वर दास झंडा बांधते थे। इस दौरान उनके पास बैठा रहता था। वह बताते थे कि झंडा को कैसे बांधते हैं। चाचा से ही झंडा बांधने की ट्रेनिंग ली थी। वहीं, बिंदेश्वर दास से जब पूछा जाता है कि इस हुनर के लिए आपको कभी सरकारी स्तर पर सम्मानित भी किया गया? बहुत संकोच से सहज भाव में उनका जवाब नहीं होता है।

क्या बोला बेटा
बिंदेश्वर दास के परिवार में पत्नी के अलावा तीन बेटे और एक बेटी है। बच्चे अब पढ़-लिख कर नौकरी में जा रहे हैं। बच्चों को उन्होंने यह हुनर नहीं सिखाया है। बिंदेश्वर के बड़े बेटे अर्पण आदित्य भी इस बार अपने पिता का हुनर देखने गांधी मैदान पहुंचे थे। वे पुणे में पढ़ते हैं। अर्पण बताते हैं कि पूरे परिवार को लोग बहुत गौरवान्वित मससूस करते हैं, जब पिता जी झंडे को ऊपर चढ़ा रहे होते हैं। सच कहिए तो पूरे परिवार तब तक सहमा रहता है, जब तक झंडोत्तोलन ठीक से नहीं हो जाए।

