  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  BJP Expels 7 Leaders Including Former MP And MLA Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election 2020

भाजपा की कार्रवाई:पूर्व सांसद-विधायक समेत सात नेताओं को निकाला; अब तक 45 बागियों पर हो गई निष्कासन की कार्रवाई

पटना11 मिनट पहले
भाजपा में धीरे-धीरे बागियों की लिस्ट लंबी होती जा रही है।
  • बिहार भाजपा चुनाव से पहले लगातार बागी नेताओं पर कार्रवाई कर रही है
  • पार्टी ने आज फिर सात नेताओं को छह साल के लिए निष्कासित किया है

बिहार में भाजपा लगातार अपने बागी नेताओं पर कार्रवाई कर रही है। इस क्रम में आज मंगलवार को पार्टी ने एक बार फिर अपने सात नेताओं को छह साल के लिए निष्कासित कर दिया है। इनमें एक पूर्व सांसद, दो पूर्व विधायक और एक प्रदेश कार्यसमिति के सदस्य शामिल हैं। इन सभी नेताओं पर एनडीए प्रत्याशियों के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने का आरोप है।

ये है आज निकाले गए नेताओं की लिस्ट

  • विरेन्द्र चौधरी, पूर्व सांसद, झंझारपुर, मधुबनी
  • परमानन्द ऋषिदेव, पूर्व विधायक, रानीगंज, अररिया
  • अमन पासवान, पूर्व विधायक, पीरपैंती, भागलपुर
  • प्रीति शेखर, प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य, भागलपुर
  • प्रमोद प्रियदर्शी, मधुबनी
  • चंद्र भूषण ठाकुर, कटिहार
  • विजय शाह, भागलपुर

अब तक 45 नेताओं पर कार्रवाई

आज के निष्कासन की कार्रवाई के बाद पार्टी द्वारा इस विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले निकाले गए बागी नेताओं की कुल संख्या 45 पहुंच गई है। भाजपा ने शनिवार को ही रक्सौल के विधायक अजय सिंह और बगहा के विधायक राघव शरण पांडेय समेत आठ नेताओं को निकाल दिया था।

