BJP में जिलों के नए प्रभारी:चुनाव के बाद संगठन को मजबूत करने में जुटी भाजपा, बिहार को 13 जोन में बांटा, 4 महामंत्रियों को 45 क्षेत्रों का प्रभार

पटना5 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने जारी की लिस्ट। - Dainik Bhaskar
भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने जारी की लिस्ट।
  • प्रदेश उपाध्यक्षों को मिली मोर्चों की जिम्मेदारी
  • प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने जारी की लिस्ट

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद भाजपा ने अपने संगठन को मजबूत करना शुरू कर दिया है। भाजपा ने पूरे बिहार को 13 जोन में बांट कर प्रदेश के चार महामंत्रियों को इसकी जिम्मेदारी दी है। सभी महामंत्रियों को जिला का प्रभारी बनाया गया है। इसके अलावा उपाध्यक्षों को मंच मोर्चों का प्रभारी भी बनाया गया है। इसको लेकर प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने पूरी सूची जारी कर दी है। बिहार भाजपा के चार महामंत्री संजीव चौरसिया, जनक चमार, देवेश कुमार और सुशील कुमार चौधरी को जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। हर महामंत्री को 3-3 जोन दिया गया है, वहीं सुशील चौधरी को 4 जोन दिया गया है। हर जोन में तीन से पांच जिले शामिल हैं।

संजीव चौरसिया- प्रदेश महामंत्री, बिहार भाजपा

  • जोन -शाहाबाद
  1. कैमूर
  2. रोहतास
  3. बक्सर
  4. भोजपुर
  • जोन -गया
  1. जहानाबाद
  2. गया
  3. औरंगाबाद
  4. अरवल
  • जोन - पटना
  1. पटना ग्रामीण
  2. पटना महानगर
  3. बाढ़

जनक चमार-प्रदेश महामंत्री, बिहार भाजपा

  • जोन -तिरहुत
  1. वैशाली
  2. मुजफ्फरपुर
  3. सीतामढ़ी
  4. शिवहर
  • जोन - चंपारण
  1. बगहा
  2. रक्सौल
  3. बेतिया
  4. मोतिहारी
  5. ढाका
  • जोन - सारण
  1. सिवान
  2. गोपालगंज
  3. ​​​​​​​छपरा​​​​​​

देवेश कुमार -प्रदेश महामंत्री, बिहार भाजपा

  • जोन -मिथिला
  1. ​​​​​​​मधुबनी
  2. दरभंगा
  3. ​​​​​​​झंझारपुर

जोन - बेगूसराय

  1. ​​​​​​​समस्तीपुर
  2. ​​​​​​​बेगूसराय
  3. ​​​​​​​खगड़िया
  • जोन -कोशी
  1. सुपौल
  2. ​​​​​​​सहरसा
  3. ​​​​​​​मधेपुरा ​​​​​

सुशील चौधरी- प्रदेश महामंत्री, बिहार भाजपा

  • जोन -भागलपुर​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
  1. भागलपुर
  2. ​​​​​​​बांका
  3. नवगछिया​​​​​​​
  • जोन -मुंगेर​​​​​​​
  1. मुंगेर
  2. ​​​​​​​जमुई
  3. ​​​​​​​लखीसराय
  • जोन -नालंदा
  1. ​​​​​​​नवादा
  2. नालंदा
  3. ​​​​​​​शेखपुरा
  • जोन -सीमांचल
  1. अररिया
  2. ​​​​​​​पूर्णिया
  3. ​​​​​​​कटिहार
  4. ​​​​​​​किशनगंज

अजय निषाद - प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष , बिहार भाजपा

प्रभार- ओबीसी मोर्चा, अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा, अनुसूचित जनजाति मोर्चा, अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा

नीतीश मिश्रा -प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष , बिहार भाजपा

प्रभार -युवा मोर्चा ,महिला मोर्चा, किसान मोर्चा

राजेंद्र गुप्ता -प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष , बिहार भाजपा

प्रभार - प्रवक्ता एवं मीडिया प्रभारी

