पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तेजस्वी यादव का सवाल:भाजपा के विधायक बताएं कि कानून व्यवस्था के लिए दोषी कौन

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तेजस्वी यादव

प्रतिपक्ष के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने राज्य की कानून व्यवस्था पर प्रहार करते हुए कहा कि जंगलराज के नाम पर भाजपा और जदयू वाले लोगों को डराते थे, पर अब कुछ नहीं कहते हैं। राज्य में दो-दो उपमुख्यमंत्री होने के बावजूद भाजपा के विधायक और मंत्री कह रहे हैं कि अपराधी और पुलिस बेकाबू हैं। वो ये नहीं बताते कि इसके लिए दोषी कौन है। उधर राजद ने प्रश्न-उत्तर अंदाज में जंगलराज और मंगलराज का अंतर बताया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें