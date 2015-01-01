पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  • BJP MP Nishikant Said There Should Be A Change In Liquor Ban Law In Bihar, It Is Encouraging Corruption

सुझाव:भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत बोले- बिहार में शराबबंदी कानून में बदलाव हो, इससे भ्रष्टाचार काे बढ़ावा मिल रहा

बिहार12 मिनट पहले
भाजपा सांसद ने कहा कि इससे राजस्व की हानि हाे रही है, होटल उद्योग प्रभावित हाे रहा है तथा पुलिस, एक्साइज भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा देते हैं। 
  • :

बिहार में चुनाव में जीत के बाद मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में एनडीए की फिर से सरकार गठन की तैयारियाें के बीच भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने शराबबंदी कानून में बदलाव की मांग कर दी है। झारखंड के गाेड्‌डा के सांसद दुबे ने साेशल मीडिया पर लिखा कि शराबबंदी कानून से भ्रष्टाचार काे बढ़ावा मिल रहा है।

उन्हाेंने कहा कि बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से अनुराेध है कि शराबबंदी में कुछ संशोधन करें, क्योंकि जिनको पीना या पिलाना है वे नेपाल, बंगाल, झारखंड, उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ का रास्ता अपनाते हैं।’ भाजपा सांसद ने कहा कि इससे राजस्व की हानि हाे रही है, होटल उद्योग प्रभावित हाे रहा है तथा पुलिस, एक्साइज भ्रष्टाचार को बढ़ावा देते हैं।

