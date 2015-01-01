पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सियासत:राज्यपाल और विधान परिषद के सभापति भाजपा से जुड़े हैं, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष भी भाजपा के बन गए तो घिर जाएंगे नीतीश

पटना10 मिनट पहले
शुक्रवार को एनडीए की बैठक के बाद जब नीतीश कुमार मीडिया के सामने आए तो उसमें एनडीए के सभी बड़े नेता अगली पंक्ति में उनके साथ खड़े थे। इस पंक्ति में सबसे पहले विजय कुमार चौधरी नजर आ रहे थे।
  • सीएम नीतीश कुमार के खास हैं विजय कुमार चौधरी
  • कई बार नीतीश सरकार को अपने अनुभवों से पहुंचाया है फायदा

नीतीश कुमार चाहते हैं कि बिहार विधान सभा के अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार चौधरी ही बनें रहें। दूसरी तरफ एनडीए में बड़ा भाई बनने के बाद भाजपा चाह रही है कि विधान सभा अध्यक्ष भाजपा का कोई नेता बने। विजय कुमार चौधरी, नीतीश कुमार की खास पसंद इसलिए हैं कि वे पार्टी के पुराने और समर्पित सिपाही हैं। चौधरी परंपरागत राजनीति के चेहरा हैं, वाक पटु हैं और एक निष्ठावान सहयोगी हैं।

पार्टी और सरकार के लिए मददगार
विजय कुमार चौधरी 2010 में ललन सिंह के बाद जदयू के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनाए गए थे। जब ललन सिंह प्रदेश अध्यक्ष थे तब चौधरी प्रधान महासचिव थे। बाकी शासकों की तरह नीतीश कुमार भी अपने आस पास की मजबूत कुर्सी पर अपने परखे हुए सबसे विश्वासी को ही बिठाते हैं। इससे शासन करने में सहुलियत रहती है। जब कभी नीतीश कुमार को सलाह की जरूरत पड़ी चौधरी सही सलाह देने के लिए पार्टी में जाने गए। विधायी प्रक्रिया की मजबूत समझ उनमें है और तमाम तरह की उलझनों की जानकारी है, जिससे समय-समय पर वे पार्टी को और सरकार को बचाते और निकालते रहे हैं।

कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ जुड़ाव
जदयू के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के बाद विधान सभा अध्यक्ष बनने पर कोई दूसरा होता तो बहुत रिजर्व हो जाता। लेकिन चौधरी ने निचले स्तर के कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ सीधा संवाद जारी रखा। जीतन राम मांझी को जदयू में फिर से शामिल करने में भी उनकी भूमिका रही। राज्य में तीन बड़ी संवैधानिक कुर्सी है राज्यपाल, विधान सभा अध्यक्ष और विधान परिषद् सभापति। अभी राज्यपाल फागू सिंह चौहान, भाजपा के हैं। विधान परिषद् के सभापति अवधेश नारायण सिंह भी भाजपा के हैं। बच गई विधान सभा अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी, यह कुर्सी भी जदयू के हाथ से चली गई तो नीतीश कुमार को राजनीतिक रुप से घेरना आसान हो जाएगा।

कई फैसलों में अहम भूमिका
विजय कुमार चौधरी के विधानसभा अध्यक्ष रहते हुए ही नीतीश कुमार ने अब तक का सबसे बड़ा फैसला बिहार में पूर्ण शराबबंदी पास करवाया था। शराबबंदी कानून बना था। तब सत्ता पक्ष और विपक्ष के सभी विधायकों ने शपथ ली थी कि हम न खुद पीएंगे और न प्रेरित करेंगे। ऐसे ही कई छोटे-बड़े फैसलों को मुकाम तक पहुंचाने में विजय कुमार चौधरी ने विधान सभा में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई है।

भाजपा को मिलेगी मदद
बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव में जदयू के खराब प्रदर्शन के बाद नीतीश कुमार एलर्ट हैं कि विधान सभा अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी पर उनके खासमखास ही बने रहें। दूसरी तरफ भाजपा चाहती है कि विधान सभा अध्यक्ष भाजपा के बनाए गए तो उन्हें आगे की रणनीतिक चाल चलने में मदद मिलेगी। भाजपा, बिहार में पार्टी के विजय रथ को तेज करना चाहती है।

