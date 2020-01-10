पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार चुनाव:तेजस्वी के बेरोजगारी पोर्टल को बीजेपी का ऑप्टिकल फाइबर जवाब, 45 हजार 945 गांव तक पहुंचेगा इंटरनेट

पटना5 मिनट पहले
सीएससी के जरिए गांव-गांव तक इंटरनेट के लिए फाईबर ऑप्टिकल बिछाए जाएंगे। (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
  • चुनावी साल में बिहार को केंद्र सरकार अब तक 4 हजार 366 करोड़ की योजनाओं का तोहफा दे चुकी है
  • बिहार की लगभग 1.98 करोड़ की युवा आबादी बेरोजगारी के सवालों से जूझ रही है

चुनावी साल में बिहार को केंद्र सरकार अबतक 4 हजार 366 करोड़ की योजनाओं का तोहफा दे चुकी है। लेकिन, इन सब के बावजूद बिहार में हाल के दिनों में बेरोजगारी के बढ़े आंकड़े उसे सबसे ज्यादा परेशान कर रहे हैं। राजद के नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने तो बेरोजगारी पोर्टल तक इसको लेकर लॉन्च कर दिया है और राजद के दावों के अनुसार अब तक 5 लाख से ज्यादा बेरोजगार बिहारी युवा उसपर अपना बायोडाटा डाल चुके हैं। विपक्ष के इस दावे को बीजेपी सिरे से खारिज कर रही है।

चुनावी साल में बेरोजगारी के आंकड़े कर रहे परेशान
भाजपा के लिए मुश्किल ये है कि सिर्फ राजद ही नहीं बल्कि कई निजी रिसर्च एजेंसियों के आंकड़े भी यही बताते हैं कि बिहार में बेरोजगारी की दर देश के 8 बडे़ राज्यों में सबसे ज्यादा है। बीते कुछ महीनों में इसमें 3 फीसदी का उछाल आया है। निजी रिसर्च एजेंसी सीएमआईई के मुताबिक बिहार के 10.2 फीसदी लोग बेरोजगार हैं। बिहार की लगभग 1.98 करोड़ की युवा आबादी बेरोजगारी के सवालों से जूझ रही है। ऐसे में केंद्र की सत्ता पर काबिज और बिहार की सत्ता में सहयोगी की भूमिका निभा रही भाजपा को चुनाव में इस सवाल का जबाब देना होगा।

इंटरनेट के फाइबर ऑप्टिकल भाजपा की मुश्किल करेगी दूर
अब चुनाव में जाने से पहले भाजपा ने इस सवाल का जवाब ढूंढना शुरू कर दिया है। केंद्र सरकार ने 1000 करोड़ की लागत से बिहार के गांव-गांव तक ऑप्टिकल फाइबर पहुंचाने की योजना की शुरुआत कर दी है और बीजेपी ने बिहार की बेरोजगारी के सवाल का जवाब इसी योजना में तलाश लिया है।

मार्च 2021 तक पूरा होनेवाले इस योजना के कार्यान्वयन का काम सीएससी को दिया गया है। सीएससी यानि कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर भारत सरकार की संस्था है जो प्रत्येक पंचायत में आम लोगों को डिजिटल सेवाएं देती है। इसके लिए देश के हर पंचायत में एक सेंटर (जिसे बिहार में वसुधा केंद्र कहा जाता है) खोला गया है।

वसुधा केंद्र का संचालन 10वीं पास कोई भी युवा बेरोजगार सीएससी में रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद कर सकता है। खासबात ये है कि केंद्र सरकार ने इन्हीं कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर संचालकों पर अपने-अपने पंचायतों में फाइबर ऑप्टिकल बिछाने का काम दिया है। मतलब इन्हीं सीएससी के जरिए गांव-गांव तक इंटरनेट के लिए फाइबर ऑप्टिकल बिछाए जाएंगे। जाहिर है इससे न सिर्फ गांव में लोगों को काम मिलेगा, बल्कि इसके जरिए गांव भी इंटरनेट से जुड़ जाएंगे। बिहार देश का सबसे पहला राज्य है जहां इस योजना की शुरुआत कर दी गई। इस योजना के तहत बिहार के 45 हजार 945 गांवों तक इंटरनेट पहुंचायी जाएगी।

