  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • BPSC Exam 2020 News; Anti Dengue Fogging In Bihar Public Service Commission Centres

25, 26, 28 नवंबर को परीक्षा:BPSC 65वीं संयुक्त मुख्य प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा से पहले केंद्रों पर होगी फॉगिंग

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम ने परीक्षा से पूर्व डेंगू और अन्य संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर सेंटर व आसपास साफ-सफाई का निर्देश दिया
  • एक्टिव चिकित्सक दल को सभी प्रकार की आवश्यक जीवन रक्षक दवाओं के साथ लगाने का निर्देश

BPSC (बिहार लोक सेवा आयोग) पटना की 65 वीं संयुक्त मुख्य प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा में डेंगू और कोरोना से बचाव बड़ी चुनौती है। परीक्षार्थियों को संक्रमण से बचाने को लेकर पटना के डीएम कुमार रवि ने नगर निगम आयुक्त और सिविल सर्जन को निर्देश दिया है। परीक्षा का आयोजन 25, 26 और 28 नवंबर को पटना में 10 केंद्रों पर होगी। परीक्षा के पूर्व सैनिटाइजेशन के साथ फॉगिंग की विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है। प्रथम पाली की परीक्षा सुबह साढ़े नौ बजे से दोपहर साढ़े 12 बजे तक और दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा दोपहर 2 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक होगी।

डॉक्टरों की टीम रहेगी तैयार
डीएम कुमार रवि ने मुख्य चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी को परीक्षा के दौरान डॉक्टरों की विशेष टीम लगाने का निर्देश दिया है। डीएम ने निर्देश दिया है कि एक्टिव चिकित्सक दल को सभी प्रकार की आवश्यक जीवन रक्षक दवाओं के साथ लगाया जाए। इसके साथ ही परीक्षा केंद्रों पर पर्याप्त संख्या में एंबुलेंस तैयार हालत में रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है ताकि आकस्मिक स्थिति से निपटा जा सके।

डेंगू से बचाने को लेकर नगर निगम को निर्देश
डीएम ने परीक्षा से पूर्व डेंगू और अन्य संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर सेंटर व आसपास साफ-सफाई का निर्देश दिया है। पटना नगर निगम के नगर आयुक्त को निर्देश दिया गया है कि परीक्षा केंद्र एवं आसपास के परिसर में समुचित साफ-सफाई एवं फॉगिंग का कार्य कराया जाए। इसे प्रमुखता से करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

परीक्षा में कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल
कोरोना काल में परीक्षा को लेकर विशेष सावधानी बरती जा रही है। कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए सभी केंद्र अधीक्षक को कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। परीक्षा कक्ष को सैनिटाइज करने और परीक्षार्थियों को हैंड सैनिटाइजर कराने के साथ-साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

निषेधाज्ञा में होगी परीक्षा
परीक्षा के दिन परीक्षा की पूरी अवधि के लिए परीक्षा केंद्र के परिसर एवं बाहर धारा 144 के तहत निषेधाज्ञा लागू रहेगी। संबंधित थानाध्यक्ष को आदेश दिया गया है कि वह परीक्षा की निर्धारित तिथियों को अपने-अपने थाना क्षेत्रों में इसकी निगरानी करेंगे। नकल विहीन परीक्षा को लेकर डीएम ने परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा कक्ष में मोबाइल, ब्लूटूथ, वाईफाई गजट, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक पेन पेजर व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामग्री, व्हाइटनर ब्लेड और इरेजर ले जाने से मना किया है। ऐसे करने वाले परीक्षार्थी के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसमें उनकी उम्मीदवारी भी रद्द की जा सकती है एवं आयोग की इस परीक्षा एवं आगामी परीक्षाओं में भाग लेने से वंचित किया जा सकता है। वीक्षक के पास भी मोबाइल फोन या कोई अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण नहीं रहेगा।

डीएम ने कहा है कि परीक्षा को लेकर आयोग के पदाधिकारियों से भी संपर्क किया जा सकता है

सचिव- 0612-2215187 संयुक्त सचिव सह परीक्षा नियंत्रक- 0612- 2215368 उपसचिव- 9973394711 पूछताछ शाखा- 8986422296

