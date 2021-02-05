पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

D.El.Ed एग्जाम की डेट बदली:BSEB ने बदला शेड्यूल, 17 से 21 मार्च के बीच होने वाला एग्जाम अब 6 से 10 अप्रैल तक होगा

  • बोर्ड ने कहा - विशेष कारणों से स्थगित की जा रही परीक्षा
  • 8-18 फरवरी तक अपलोड रहेगा डमी एडमिट कार्ड

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने डीएलएड (विशेष) परीक्षा का परीक्षा को निरस्त कर दिया है। इसके लिए 17 से 21 मार्च तक का समय निर्धारित किया गया था। बोर्ड का कहना है कि इसे विशेष कारणों से स्थगित किया जा रहा है। अब यह परीक्षा नए शेड्यूल 6 से 10 अप्रैल के बीच होगी।

डमी एडमिट कार्ड रहेगा अपलोड

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति के अध्यक्ष आनंद किशोर का कहना है कि डीएलएड (विशेष) परीक्षा का आयोजन 6 से 10 अप्रैल के बीच निर्धारित की गई है। जिसके लिए परीक्षार्थियों का डमी एडमिट कार्ड http://secondary.biharboardonline.com की वेबसाइट पर दिनांक 8 फरवरी से लेकर 18 फरवरी तक अपलोड रहेगा। महाविद्यालयों के प्राचार्य अपनी यूजर आईडी एवं पासवर्ड से लाॅगइन कर अपने परीक्षार्थियों का डमी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करेंगे। उसके बाद वे डमी एडमिट कार्ड को सभी परीक्षार्थियों को उपलब्ध कराएंगे। यदि डमी एडमिट कार्ड पर सिर्फ मुद्रित विषयों में त्रुटि है तो प्राचार्य परीक्षार्थियों से उसमें सुधार कराकर प्राप्त करेंगे तथा उसके बाद उसे महाविद्यालय के अभिलेख से मिलान कर ऑनलाइन त्रुटि का सुधार निर्धारित अवधि में करेंगे।

शुल्क जमा करें, फिर लें एडमिट कार्ड

इस निर्धारित अवधि में महाविद्यालयों के प्राचार्य द्वारा डमी एडमिट कार्ड में त्रुटि सुधार तथा यदि लंबित शुल्क हो तो उसे जमा किया जाएगा। समिति द्वारा उक्त परीक्षा के संबध में परीक्षा कार्यक्रम अलग से जारी किया जाएगा। समिति द्वारा डीएलएड (विशेष) परीक्षा का आयोजन सम्बद्धता प्राप्त निजी प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालयों के संशोधित सत्र में नामांकित होकर प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर चुके प्रशिक्षुओं एवं निजी प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालयों के प्रशिक्षण सत्र 2017-19 की आयोजित परीक्षा वर्ष, 2019 में अनुपस्थित/अनुत्तीर्ण परीक्षार्थियों के लिए आयोजित किया जाना है।

