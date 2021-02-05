पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

9वीं के स्टूडेंट्स को दूसरा मौका:अगर आपका बच्चा भी नहीं करा पाया है रजिस्ट्रेशन तो 6 से 12 फरवरी के बीच है मौका

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कड़ाई से करने का निर्देश। (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कड़ाई से करने का निर्देश। (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
  • 9वीं में पढ़ने वाले अधिक संख्या में छात्र नहीं करा पाए हैं रजिस्ट्रेशन
  • विद्यालय की सहायता के लिए बोर्ड ने हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी किया है

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा 2022 में सम्मिलित होने के लिए 9वीं कक्षा में पढ़ रहे छात्रों को राहत दी गई है। जिन छात्रों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं कराया है, उनके लिए फिर मौका दिया गया है। इस विशेष अवसर के तहत 6 से 12 फरवरी के बीच का समय तय किया गया है। इस दौरान रजिस्ट्रेशन के साथ फीस जमा करने का काम आसानी से किया जा सकता है।

रजिस्ट्रेशन से छूट गए हैं कई छात्र

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति के अध्यक्ष आनंद किशोर का कहना है कि वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा 2022 में सम्मिलित होने के लिए 9वीं कक्षा में अब तक रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं करा पाए विद्यार्थियों की संख्या अधिक है। छात्रों के हित में 6 फरवरी से 12 फरवरी तक फिर से मौका दिया गया है।

वेबसाइट पर होगा रजिस्ट्रेशन

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति के अध्यक्ष आनंद किशोर ने यह भी बताया कि रजिस्ट्रेशन और शुल्क जमा करने के लिए http://secondary.biharboardonline.com वेबसाइट पर जाना होगा। जिन विद्यार्थियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन पूर्व में किया जा चुका है, लेकिन शुल्क अभी तक जमा नहीं हुआ है, तो संबंधित विद्यालय के प्रधानाध्यापक द्वारा ऐसे विद्यार्थियों का बकाया शुल्क भी इस अवधि के दौरान ऑनलाइन जमा किया जाएगा।

रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए 220 रुपए है शुल्क, ऐसे होगी प्रक्रिया

बिहार बोर्ड का कहना है कि रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए नियमित कोटि के विद्यार्थियों के लिए शुल्क 220 रुपए तथा स्वतंत्र कोटि के विद्यार्थियों के लिए 320 रुपए है। बोर्ड का कहना है कि शिक्षण संस्थान अपने छूटे हुए विद्यार्थियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन करने के लिए शिक्षण संस्थानों के प्रधानाध्यापक वेबसाइट http://secondary.biharboardonline.com पर जाकर रजिस्ट्रेशन फाॅर्म डाउनलोड कर उन विद्यार्थियों को उपलब्ध कराएंगे। उसके बाद भरे हुए फाॅर्म प्राप्त कर विद्यालय अभिलेखों से मिलान करते हुए संबंधित विद्यार्थी का ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करेंगे।

शिक्षण संस्थान के लिए निर्देश

बिहार बोर्ड का कहना है कि ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करने के बाद संस्थान के प्रधानाध्यापक आवेदन की 3 प्रति वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड करेंगे और उसमें से 2 प्रति विद्यार्थी को देंगे। साथ ही एक प्रति अपने कार्यालय में रखेंगे। यदि अपने रजिस्ट्रेशन फाॅर्म में विद्यार्थी द्वारा कोई त्रुटि पाई जाती है तो वे उसमें सुधार अपने शिक्षण संस्थान के माध्यम से इस अवधि के दौरान करा सकते हैं।

समस्या है तो कर सकते हैं फोन

ऑनलाइन फाॅर्म भरने एवं शुल्क जमा करने में किसी प्रकार की असुविधा होने पर विद्यालय की सहायता के लिए बोर्ड ने हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी किया है। 0612-2232074, 2232257 तथा 2232239 नंबर फोन किया जा सकता है।

कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर निर्देश

कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए सरकार ने विस्तृत दिशा-निर्देश दिया है। ऐसे में बोर्ड ने सभी विद्यालयों में कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए छात्र/छात्राओं द्वारा भरे गए पंजीयन/अनुमति की प्राप्ति सुनिश्चित करने के लिए पर्याप्त संख्या में काउंटर खोले जाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसमें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कड़ाई से करने को कहा गया है। हर काउंटर पर सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था अनिवार्य रूप से करने का निर्देश है। विद्यालय प्रधानाध्यापक यह भी सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि पंजीयन/अनुमति पत्र को जमा कराने के क्रम में अनावश्यक भीड़ न हो।

