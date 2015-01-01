पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नरकटियागंज:चुनाव कराने बिहार आए तमिलनाडु के BSF जवान एस भास्कर की ट्रेन में मौत, बुधवार रात हुआ था बुखार

पटना14 मिनट पहले
बिहार में चुनाव ड्यूटी पर आए तमिलनाडु के एक बीएसएफ जवान की मौत हो गई है। ये घटना उस वक्त हुई, जब बीएसएफ जवान वापस लौटने की तैयारी में थे। यह मामला पश्चिमी चंपारण के नरकटियागंज का है। मरने वाले जवान का नाम एस भास्कर है। बिहार में शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव कराने के लिए वे अपनी कंपनी के साथ राजस्थान से आए थे। वर्तमान में एस भास्कर की पोस्टिंग राजस्थान के पोखरण में थी।

दरअसल, एस भास्कर बीएसएफ जिस कंपनी में थे, वो चुनाव शुरू होने से पहले ही बिहार आई थी। पश्चिमी चंपारण में ही चुनावी ड्यूटी पर लगाया गया था। गुरुवार की दोपहर मिलिट्री स्पेशल ट्रेन से बीएसएफ जवानों को वापस लौटना था। इसके लिए नरकटियागंज रेलवे स्टेशन पर ही मिलिट्री स्पेशल ट्रेन खड़ी की गई थी। ट्रेन के एक कोच में एस भास्कर अपने साथियों के साथ सवार हुए थे। रवाना होने से पहले वो कोच के बाथरूम में गए। वापस बाहर निकलते ही फर्श पर गिर गए और बेहोश हो गए। यह देख कोच में सवार दूसरे जवान घबरा गए। मौके पर कई जवानों को बुलाया गया। बेहोश हुए एस भास्कर को कोच से निकालकर प्लेटफॉर्म पर रखा गया। मेडिकल टीम बुलाई गई। चंद मिनटों की जांच के बाद ही डॉक्टर ने एस भास्कर के मौत की पुष्टि कर दी। लेकिन यह नहीं पता चल सका कि इस जवान की मौत कैसे हुई? मौत का कारण पता लगाने के लिए लाश का पोस्टमार्टम भी कराया गया है।

हालांकि बीएसएफ के दूसरे जवानों से जो बातें पता चलीं, उसके अनुसार दो दिनों से तबियत ठीक नहीं थी। बुधवार की रात एस भास्कर को बुखार था, इसके बाद भी उन्होंने खुद को फिट बताया था। इसका कोरोना टेस्ट नहीं हुआ था। शुरुआती जांच में डॉक्टर ने हार्ट अटैक की संभावना जताई है।

