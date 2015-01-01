पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Bus In Bhagalpur Rammed Into Tea Shop Due To Overtake Of Truck, Two Including Woman Tea Shopkeeper Killed Naugachhia Accident In Bhagalpur Near Vikramshila Bridge

विक्रमशिला पुल के पास हादसा:भागलपुर में ट्रक को ओवरटेक करने के चक्कर में चाय दुकान में घुसी बस, महिला चाय दुकानदार समेत दो की मौत

भागलपुर25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे के बाद बिलखते मृतक के परिजन।
  • बस में सवार दर्जन भर लोग घायल
  • इलाज के लिए मायागंज अस्पताल भेजा गया

भागलपुर में ट्रक को ओवरटेक करने के क्रम में बस ने महिला चाय दुकानदार और एक बाइक सवार को कुचल दिया जिसमें महिला चाय दुकानदार और एक बाइक मैकेनिक की मौत हो गई जबकि बस में सवार दर्जन भर लोग चोटिल हो गए हैं। मामला जीरो माइल थाना क्षेत्र के विक्रमशिला पुल के पास का है। बस में सवार चोटिल लोगों को इलाज के लिए मायागंज अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।

स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि एक बस और ट्रक दोनों नवगछिया की ओर जा रहे थे तभी विक्रमशिला पुल से पहले ही बायीं तरफ से बस ने ट्रक को ओवरटेक करने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान बस ट्रक को दायीं तरफ रगड़ते हुए चाय दुकान में घुस गई। इस घटना के दौरान महिला चाय दुकानदार की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई जबकि बाइक के साथ खड़ा युवक जो बाइक मिस्त्री बताया जाता है वह बस के नीचे चला गया। वह काफी देर तक उसमें फंसा रहा। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से उसे बस के नीचे से निकाला जा सका और इलाज के लिए मायागंज अस्पताल भेजा गया। वहां उसकी मौत हो गई। स्थानीय पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच आगे की प्रक्रिया में जुट गई है।

