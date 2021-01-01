पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  CBSE Class 10th 12 Time Table 2021; You Will Get 15 Minutes To Read Question Paper

4 मई से CBSE बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं शुरू:CBSE 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा में ज्यादा पूछे जाएंगे MCQ; क्वेश्चन पेपर पढ़ने के लिए मिलेगा 15 मिनट

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • 10वीं की परीक्षा 7 जून तो 12वीं की 11 जून तक चलेंगी
  • इस बार एग्जाम में 33% इंटरनल च्वाइस क्वेश्चन होंगे

CBSE 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाएं 4 मई से शुरू होंगी। सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (CBSE) ने परीक्षाओं के लिए डेट शीट जारी कर दिया है। परीक्षा से 3 महीने पहले डेटशीट आई है, इससे स्टूडेंट्स को तैयारी करने का समय मिल जाएगा। 10वीं की परीक्षाएं 7 जून तक चलेंगी, जबकि 12वीं की परीक्षाएं 11 जून तक आयोजित की जाएंगी। दोनों ही क्लास के प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम 1 मार्च से शुरू होंगे। वहीं, रिजल्ट 15 जुलाई तक जारी कर दिया जाएगा।

परीक्षा का शेड्यूल।
परीक्षा का शेड्यूल।

क्वेश्चन पेपर पढ़ने के लिए मिलेंगे 15 मिनट
कम समय में परीक्षाएं खत्म करने के लिए CBSE ने 12वीं की परीक्षाएं दो शिफ्ट में आयोजित करने का फैसला किया है। दूसरी शिफ्ट में उन विषयों की परीक्षा ली जाएगी, जिन्हें विदेशों में स्थित CBSE स्कूलों में नहीं पढ़ाया जाता। पहली शिफ्ट में सुबह 10:30 बजे से दोपहर 1:30 बजे तक और दूसरी शिफ्ट में दोपहर 2:30 बजे से 5:30 बजे तक पेपर होंगे। सुबह की शिफ्ट में आंसर बुक 10 बजे से 10:15 बजे के बीच और दोपहर की शिफ्ट में 2 बजे से 2:15 बजे के बीच आंसर बुक बांट दी जाएगी। इसके बाद क्वेश्चन पेपर पढ़ने के लिए 15 मिनट का वक्त मिलेगा।

मल्टीपल च्वाइस क्वेश्चन ज्यादा होंगे
एग्जाम में 33% इंटरनल च्वाइस क्वेश्चन होंगे। इस बार एग्जाम में MCQ यानी मल्टीपल च्वाइस क्वेश्चन ज्यादा पूछे जाएंगे। शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षा में ऐसे सवालों की संख्या हर साल 10% बढ़ाने का नोटिस जारी किया था।
लैंग्वेज से 10वीं की परीक्षा का आगाज
10वीं के पेपर 4 मई को लैंग्वेज से शुरू होंगे। आखिरी पेपर 7 जून को कम्प्यूटर एप्लीकेशंस का होगा। 12वीं के भी पेपर 4 मई को इंग्लिेश पेपर के साथ शुरू होंगे। आंत्रप्रेन्योरशिप, बायाटेक्नोलॉजी, लाइब्रेरी साइंस, ब्यूटी एंड वेलनेस और एग्रीकल्चर जैसे सब्जेक्ट्स के साथ 11 जून को परीक्षा खत्म होगी।

इस बार शेड्यूल छोटा
CBSE की परीक्षाएं इस बार करीब ढाई महीने की देरी से शुरू हो रही हैं। पिछले साल ये 15 फरवरी से शुरू हो गई थीं। 2020 में 45 दिनों का शेड्यूल था। 2021 में इसे घटाकर 39 दिन किया गया है। इस बार CBSE की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में 30 लाख स्टूडेंट्स शामिल हो सकते हैं।

