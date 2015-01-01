पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व विधायक के बेटे की गोली मारकर हत्या:छपरा में अपराधियों ने स्व. रामप्रवेश राय के बेटे प्रिंस की हत्या कर शव को चिराई घर के पास फेंका

छपरा7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मृतक प्रिंस राय की फाइल फोटो।
  • घटना भगवान थाना क्षेत्र की है
  • मृतक की पहचान पूर्व विधायक स्व. राम प्रवेश राय के बेटे प्रिंस के रूप में की गई है

छपरा में अपराधियों ने पूर्व विधायक के बेटे की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी और शव को चिराई घर के पास फेंक दिया। घटना भगवान बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के पुराने पोस्टमार्टम हाउस के पास की है जहां, उत्तर रेलवे लाइन और सड़क के बीच अपराधियों ने बुधवार की रात हत्या कर दी। मृतक की पहचान छपरा के पूर्व विधायक स्व. रामप्रवेश राय के पुत्र प्रिंस राय के रूप में की गई है। गुरुवार की सुबह मृतक का शव चिराई घर के पास मिला है, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

मृतक के पास से दो मोबाइल, एक जिंदा कारतूस, 1020 रुपए बरामद किए गए हैं । युवक को सीने में गोली लगी है। सदर एसडीपीओ एमपी सिंह ने हत्या की घटना की पुष्टि की है। फिलहाल हत्या के कारणों और हत्यारों के बारे में पता नहीं चल पाया है लेकिन मामले की तफ्तीश चल रही है।। सदर एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि इसकी जांच की जा रही है। पूर्व विधायक के पुत्र की हत्या की खबर मिलते ही सदर अस्पताल तथा उनके आवास पर काफी संख्या में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। रहस्यमय ढंग से हुई हत्या की इस घटना ने पुलिस की मुसीबत बढ़ा दी है।

सबसे छोटा बेटा था प्रिंस
छपरा के पूर्व विधायक तथा जिला परिषद के पूर्व अध्यक्ष व जदयू के पूर्व जिला अध्यक्ष रह चुके रामप्रवेश राय के दो पुत्रों में सबसे छोटे प्रिंस राय की हत्या गोली मारकर की गई है। पूर्व विधायक स्वर्गीय राय का शहर के 2 स्थानों पर आवास है। एक आवास नगर थाना क्षेत्र के दहियावां मोहल्ले में है। जबकि दूसरा आवास भगवान बाजार थाना क्षेत्र के रामलीला मठिया के पास है। घटनास्थल से रामलीला मठिया वाले आवाज की दूरी महज आधा किलोमीटर है।

टायर का था कारोबार
घटना के बारे में बताया जा रहा है कि प्रिंस का छपरा में ही टायर का कारोबार था। उसकी दुकान जिला परिषद अध्यक्ष के आवास के पास था। मृतक की प्रिंस कुमार पूर्व विधायक स्वर्गीय राम प्रवेश राय का बेटा बताया जाता था। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस पहुंची हुई है और मामले की छानबीन में जुट गई है। वहीं, परिजनों का रो रोकर बुरा हाल है।

