  Chhapra Crime Update 2020; Wife Had An Illicit Relationship, So Husband Killed Her Half brother In Film Style

खुलासा:पत्नी से था अवैध संबंध, इसलिए पति ने फिल्मी स्टाइल में सौतेले भाई को मार डाला

17 मिनट पहले
एसपी धूरत सायली सावलाराम ने बताया कि वीरेंद्र राम की हत्या के मामले में स्पीडी ट्रायल चलाया जाएगा।
  • वारदात को अंजाम देने से पहले सीवान में था हत्यारोपी
  • एसपी ने कहा, हत्यारोपी को सजा दिलाने के लिए चलेगा स्पीडी ट्रायल

छपरा के मकेर थाना क्षेत्र के चकिया गांव में युवक की हत्या 16 नवंबर की रात में फिल्मी स्टाइल में उसी के सौतेले भाई ने की थी। पुलिस ने रविवार को इस मामले में खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि वारदात को अंजाम देने से पहले जगमोहन राम (हत्यारोपी) सीवान में था। सीवान से आने के पहले उसने धारदार हथियार खरीदा और रात में घर तब पहुंचा, जब सभी लोग सो गए थे। हत्या करने के बाद फिर वहां से गायब हो गया। जाते समय रास्ते में सोनहो चौक के पास धारदार हथियार और मृतक की मोबाइल झाड़ी में फेंक दिया। वहां से सीवान जाने के बजाए आस-पास में ही रुका रहा। 17 नवंबर की सुबह में वीरेंद्र राम की हत्या की खबर परिजनों द्वारा जगमोहन को मोबाइल पर दी गई, जिसके बाद वह इस तरह गांव पहुंचा जैसे वह पहले से कुछ जानता ही नहीं था और परिजनों के साथ रोने-धोने का नाटक करने लगा।

प्रेम प्रसंग में की गई वीरेंद्र राम की हत्या
पुलिस के अनुसार वीरेंद्र राम की हत्या प्रेम प्रसंग में की गई है और हत्या करने वाला कोई बाहरी नहीं, बल्कि परिवार का ही कोई सदस्य है। जांच के दौरान यह तथ्य उभरकर सामने आया कि वीरेंद्र राम और जगमोहन राम दोनों सौतेले भाई हैं। जगमोहन राम के बाहर रहने के कारण उसकी पत्नी के साथ वीरेंद्र राम के अवैध संबंध थे, जिसकी जानकारी जगमोहन को हो गई थी और मना करने के बावजूद दोनों अपना संबंध कायम रखे थे, जिससे क्षुब्ध होकर जगमोहन ने योजना बनाई और अपने भाई की हत्या कर दी।

एसपी ने कहा- चलेगा स्पीडी ट्रायल
वीरेंद्र राम की हत्या के मामले में स्पीडी ट्रायल कराया जाएगा। एसपी धूरत सायली सावलाराम ने बताया कि हत्या के इस मामले में पर्याप्त साक्ष्य मिले हैं और हत्यारोपी को सजा दिलाने और त्वरित न्याय के लिए इस मामले में स्पीडी ट्रायल कराने का प्रस्ताव देने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

