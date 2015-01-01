पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हठ का उत्सव:सूर्य व नदियों के प्रति आभार का पर्व छठ; हमें जरूरत है छठ जैसे पर्वों को संभालने की, उन्हें पीढि़यों तक पहुंचाने की

बिहार5 मिनट पहले
इसमें यम भी है इसमें नियम भी हैं। कम से कम साधन उपयोग करना और सुखद शैय्या को त्यागना है।
  • जरा सोचिए जब हम सभी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे तो कितनी विशाल सामूहिक कृतज्ञता प्रकट होगी

(विनय तिवारी, एसपी पटना, सेंट्रल सिटी) छठ, मानवता के लिए मनुष्य का हठ है। पाखंडों से दूर प्रकृति से जुड़ने का हठ, नदी में घुलने का हठ, रवि के साथ जीने का उनका साथ देने का हठ। जाे डूब गया साे छूट गया का नकार है। आशा का सत्कार है। छठ का पर्व हमें बार-बार याद दिलाता है कि सूर्य के अस्त और उदय की तरह ही सभी का डूब कर उगना तय है। एक सभ्यता समाप्त हाेगी ताे दूसरी जन्म लेगी। जाे ढलेगा वह फिर खिलेगा। यही चक्र छठ है।

प्रकृति का यह सिद्धांत ही छठ का मूल है। अंत और प्रारंभ को समग्रता में समान भाव से जीवन चक्र का हिस्सा मानना और उसका उत्सव मनाना ही छठ है। छठ जीवन पर्व है। जीवन के नियमों को बनाने का संकल्प और उन नियमों का पालन छठ है। अपनों के साथ अपनों की पूजा छठ है। घर की तरफ लौटने का नाम छठ है। सात्विकता का सामूहिक संकल्प छठ है। जो गलती हुई हो, जो गलती करते हों वो अब नहीं दोहराने का नाम छठ है।

अपराधी का अपराध ना करना छठ है। प्रकृति का हनन रोकना छठ है। गंदगी, काम, क्रोध , लोभ को त्यागना छठ है। नैतिक मूल्यों को अपनाने का नाम छठ है। सुख-सुविधा को त्यागकर कष्ट को पहचानने का नाम छठ है। शारीरिक और मानसिक संघर्ष का नाम छठ है। छठ सिर्फ प्रकृति की पूजा नहीं है। ये व्यक्ति की भी पूजा है।

व्यक्ति प्रकृति का ही तो अंग है। छठ प्रकृति के हर उस अंग की उपासना है जो हठी है। जिसमें कुछ कर गुजरने की, कभी निराश न होने की, कभी हार ना मानने की, डूब कर फिर खिलने की, गिर कर फिर उठने की हठ है। जो हठ नदियों के बहते जल में है। जो हठ डूबते व उगते सूर्य में है। जो हठ किसानी में है। वही हठ छठ व्रतियों में है। इसलिए छठ नदियों की पूजा है। सूर्य की पूजा है। परंपराओं की पूजा है। खेतों में उगे केले और गन्ने की पूजा है। सूप को बुनने की, दौरा को उठाने की, निर्जल अर्घ्य देने की पूजा है। व्रत करने वाले व्रतियों की पूजा है। क्योंकि छठ व्रती भी उतने ही पूजनीय हैं जितनी की छठी मइया और उनके भास्कर भइया।

छठ प्रत्यूषा की पूजा है तो ऊषा की भी पूजा है। ये जल की पूजा है तो वायु की भी पूजा है। व्यक्ति के कठोर बनने की प्रक्रिया है। चार दिनों तक होने वाले तप की पूजा है। छठ में कला भी है और कृति भी है। वास्तव में छठ सिर्फ पूजा नहीं है ये आध्यात्मिक क्रिया है। व्यक्ति को अपनी प्रकृति से जोड़ने की प्रक्रिया है। ये प्रक्रिया योग साधना जैसी है। इसमें संपूर्ण योग है। शरीर और मन को पूरी तरह साधने वाला योग है। इसमें यम भी है इसमें नियम भी हैं। कम से कम साधन उपयोग करने का नियम है, सुखद शैय्या को त्यागने का नियम है तो तामसिक भोज को त्यागने का नियम भी है।

काम, क्रोध, लोभ से दूर विचारों में सत्यता और ब्रह्मचर्य का यम भी है। छठ का अर्घ्य आसन स्वरूप है। शरीर को साधने का आसन है , जल के अंदर उतर कर कमर तक पानी में लम्बे समय तक खड़ा रहना योगासन है। पानी में सूर्य देव को अर्घ्य देकर पंच परिक्रमा कठिन शारीरिक आसन है। छठ में अगर आसन है तो प्राणायाम भी है।

कठिन छठ व्रत बिना श्वास उपासना के संभव नहीं है। सूर्योपासन श्वास नियंत्रण से ही संभव है। नियंत्रण तो खान-पान का भी है। अन्न जल त्याग कर दूसरे दिन एकांत में खरना ग्रहण करने का अनुशासन है। ये अपनी इन्द्रियों पर नियंत्रण करने जैसा है। इसलिए छठ में प्रत्याहार भी है। छठ के केन्द्र में सूर्य पूजा और व्रत है।

चारों दिन की धारणा में आदित्य का मूर्त रूप है। निर्जल व्रत चंचल मन को स्थायित्व प्रदान करता है। व्रती ध्यान मग्न होता है। ध्यान मग्न व्रती आदित्य की धारणा में सूर्य समाधि की और अग्रसर होता है। छठ अपनी संपूर्णता में अष्टांग योग की तरफ बढ़ता दिखाई देता रहता है। उस महान दृश्य की कल्पना कीजिए जब अपने आराध्य भगवान भास्कर को मनुजता साहस दे रही होती है। वो डूबते भास्कर को अर्घ्य देती है। प्रणाम करती है। शक्ति देती है। भास्कर भगवान है। ईश्वर की कल्पना है। और अपने भक्तों से अपने अस्तगामी पथ पर मिलने वाली इस अतुल्य मानवीय शक्ति को देख कर जरूर भावुक होते होंगे।

डूबते सूरज को अर्घ्य देते हजारों लोगो को देख कर सूर्य की ओर देखो तो सूर्य भी शक्तिमानी दिखने लगते हैं। ढलते सूरज भी स्वाभिमानी लगने लगते हैं। ढलती, गुजरती किरणें भी प्रफुल्लित सी चहक उठती हैं। अनवरत बहती नदियां भी इस अद्भुत मानवीय शक्ति को निहारती रहती है। कुछ पल के लिए ठहर जाती है और अलौकिक आनंद में सहर्ष रम जाती हैं। जब सूर्य समाधि में व्यक्ति स्वयं निर्जल होकर भास्कर को जल समर्पित करता है तो प्रकृति और व्यक्ति के अतुल्य समर्पण के दर्शन होते है। व्यक्ति के प्रकृति को स्वयं से ऊपर रखने के दर्शन के दर्शन होते है। इस दर्शन से यह भरोसा निकलता है कि जब तक छठ है तब तक प्रकृति ही ईश्वर है, सूर्य ही ईश्वर है।

व्यक्ति प्रकृति का ही अंग है और प्रकृति को स्वयं से ऊपर भी रखता है। छठ में व्यक्ति और प्रकृति का ये सम्बन्ध जैसे आत्मा और परमात्मा का सम्बन्ध दिखाता है। छठ भारतीय संस्कृति के कृतज्ञता दर्शाने के दर्शन का भी नाम है। उत्तर भारत के एक बड़े भूभाग का जीवन दर्शन सिर्फ और सिर्फ मां गंगा, उनकी बहनों और भगवान भास्कर की धुरी पर घूमता है। नदियों से मिले जल और सूर्य से मिली किरणों ने हमेशा से मानवता को पाला और पोषा है। बड़ी बड़ी सभ्यताएं और संस्कृतियां नदियों और सूर्य के परस्पर समन्वय से ही विकसित हो पाई है। छठ इन नदियों, तालाबों के जल और सूर्य की किरणों को हमारी कृतज्ञता दर्शाने का तरीका है।

इस महापर्व के माध्यम से पूरी की पूरी उत्तर भारतीय संस्कृति मां गंगा, यमुना , सोन , घाघरा, सरयू, गंडक ना जाने और कितनी असंख्य धाराओं, जलाशयों, पोखरों ,तालाबों की ओर अपनी कृतज्ञता प्रकट कर रही होती है। ये हमारी संस्कृति का दर्शन है कि हम कृतज्ञ है उस अस्त होते रवि के और उदय होते भास्कर के और उस कृतज्ञता को छठ महापर्व के रूप में प्रकट भी कर रहे हैं।

जरा सोचिए जब एक साथ हम सभी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे तो कितनी विशाल सामूहिक कृतज्ञता प्रकट होगी। पूरी की पूरी एक सभ्यता और संस्कृति नतमस्तक होगी इन प्राकृतिक स्रोतों के सामने। हम बता रहे होंगे कि आप हैं तो हम हैं। नदियां हैं तो हम हैं। सूर्य हैं तो हम हैं। जलाशय हैं तो हम हैं।

इस सामूहिक कृतज्ञता को दर्शाना ही हमारा उत्सव है, पर्व है, त्योहार है। ये कृतज्ञता हम अपने मेहनत से उगाए केले, गन्ने, सुधरी और मन से बनाए खरना और ठेकुआ के लोकमन के माध्यम से दर्शा रहे होंगे। लोकमन का छठ वो अदृश्य सूर्याकर्षण भी है जो हर व्यक्ति को सूर्य की तरफ खींचता है ये शायद वही गुरुत्वाकर्षण है जिससे सूर्य पृथ्वी को अपनी ओर खींचता है। छठ में गंगाकर्षण भी है जो पूरे समाज को नदियों और जलाशयों की तरफ मोड़ता है। नदियों और सूर्यों की तरफ मुड़ता समाज अपनी पुरातन सामाजिक चेतना को जगाता रहता है। जीवन शैली में होने वाले बदलावों से अपनी सांस्कृतिक चेतना पर आंच नहीं आने देता है। अक्षुण्ण लोक संस्कृति ही समाज के संगठित स्वरूप का निर्माण करती है और उसे समय समय पर विघटन से बचाती है। संगठित समाज लोकपर्व के माध्यम से ही अपने अंदर आई दरारों को भरने का काम करता है। अपने आप को पुनः स्वस्थ करता है।

