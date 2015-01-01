पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Chhath In Bihar Ptna, Decoration On The Ganges Ghats, Roads And Roofs Of Patna Started Ganga Ghat And Road Ready To Be Decorated With Colorful LED Bulbs

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संध्याकालीन अर्घ्य की तैयारी:घाट से लेकर सड़क तक सज-धज कर तैयार, घर की छतों पर भी रंगीन एलईडी बल्बों से हो रही सजावट

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छठ घाटों पर सजावट।

संध्याकालीन अर्घ्य को लकर छठ घाटों की सजावट का काम शुरू हो गया है। अहले सुबह से ही छठ पूजा समिति के सदस्यों की टोली आने-जाने वाली हर सड़कों की सफाई में जुटी हुई है। घाटों पर जाने वाली मुख्य सड़कों के अलावा कॉलोनियों और अपार्टमेंटों में चारों तरफ सड़कों की सफाई सुबह से ही की जा रही है। कोविड 19 को लेकर ज्यादातर लोग इसबार अपने घरों पर ही छठ कर रहे हैं। घरों की छतों पर भी सजावट की जा रही है।

घाट और सड़कों पर सजावट जोरों पर
गंगा घाटों से लेकर आने-जाने वाली मुख्य सड़कों पर रॉलेक्स, गुब्बारे और फूलों से सजावट की जा रही है। छठ पूजा समितियों के द्वारा सड़कों पर रंगोली और स्वागत के लिए तोरण द्वार बनाए गए हैं। रंगीन एलईडी बल्बों से पूरे घाट को सजाया जा रहा है। सड़कों पर भी एलईडी बल्बों के जरिये बेहतरीन सजावट दिख रही है। इसके अलावा घरों की छतों पर भी लोग सजावट में लगे हैं।

सड़क के किनारे छींटे जा रहे ब्लीचिंग
नगर निगम की ओर से सड़क के बगल की नालियों को ढंकने के अलावा सड़क के किनारे ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का भी छिड़काव सुबह से किया जा रहा है। घाटों पर भी ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें