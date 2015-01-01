पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संशय में छठव्रती:स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कोरोना को लेकर घाटों पर मनाही, प्रशासन कई घाटों की करा रहा सफाई

पटना35 मिनट पहले
नहाय खाय के दिन घाटों पर उमड़ी छठव्रतियों की भीड़।
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने खड़े किए हाथ, प्रशासन ने भी बताए खतरनाक घाट
  • कई घाटों पर हो रही तैयारी से लोगों में संशय की स्थिति

कोरोना काल में छठ को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पहले हाथ खड़ा कर लिया है, दूसरी तरफ जिला प्रशासन ने भी 24 खतरनाक घाटों की सूची जारी कर दी है। अब सवाल यह है कि खतरा कहां है, खतरनाक घाट पर या उन सभी घाटों पर जहां छठ व्रतियों की भीड़ जुटेगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोरोना को लेकर लोगों को घर में ही छठ पर्व मनाने की सलाह दी है। लेकिन, प्रशासन घाटों की तैयारी में जुटा है।

प्रशासन ने इन घाटों को बताया खतरनाक
पटना प्रशासन ने जिन 24 खतरनाक घाटों की सूची है उसमें मिनार घाट, बिंद टोली घाट, बुद्ध घाट, अदालत घाट, मिश्री घाट, टीएन बनर्जी घाट, जजेज घाट, वंशी घाट, अंटा घाट, जहाज घाट, सिपाही घाट, बीएन कॉलेज घाट, बांकीपुर घाट, खाजेकला घाट, पत्थर घाट, अदरख घाट, पीरदमड़िया घाट, नंदगोला घाट, नुरुद्दीन घाट, बुंदेल घाट, दमराही घाट, केशव राय घाट, रिकावगंज घाट और बांस घाट शामिल है।

एक तरफ मनाही तो दूसरी तरफ तैयारी
प्रशासन भी कोरोना काल में छठ को लेकर दो तरह की बातें कर रहा है। एक तरफ तो पटना शहर में घाटों पर छठ मनाने को लेकर मनाही की बात कर रहा है तो दूसरी तरफ घाटों की तैयारी भी कर रहा है। दिल्ली और बंगाल में बिगड़े कोरोना के हालत के बाद अब प्रशासन के भी होश उड़े हैं। डीएम पटना कुमार रवि का कहना है कि घाटों पर अत्याधिक भीड़ की संभावना के कारण कोविड संक्रमण का बड़ा खतरा है। इसे देखते हुए पटना के शहरी क्षेत्र के घाटों पर छठ पर्व की मनाही होगी। डीएम ने छठ व्रतियों से अपील की है कि वह घर पर ही छठ मनाएं। एक तरफ प्रशासन मनाही कर रहा है तो दूसरी तरफ घाटों की तैयारी की जा रही है।

चुनाव में फेल हुआ प्रशासन, छठ को लेकर कर रहा तैयारी
डीएम कुमार रवि ने छठ पर्व को लेकर आदेश जारी किया है। उनका कहना है कि तालाबों और घाटों पर जाने वाले सभी श्रद्धालु मास्क का प्रयोग करें। इसके साथ ही आपस में दो गज की दूरी बनाकर रखने की भी बात की गई है। बीमार, वृद्ध और 10 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों को घाटों पर जाने से रोकने की बात कही गई है। तालाब में अर्घ्य देने के दौरान डुबकी लगाने से मना किया गया है, इससे कोरोना का खतरा बताया गया है। चुनाव के दौरान भी प्रशासन को मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कराना था लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हो सका। चुनाव के दौरान कोरोना की सभी गाइडलाइन टूट गई, अब प्रशासन छठ के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन कराने में जुटा है।

हर बैठक में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बताया था खतरा
छठ को लेकर जब भी प्रशासन के साथ बैठक हुई, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने घाटों पर कोरोना का खतरा बताया। पटना में हर बैठक में सिविल सर्जन की तरफ से यही बोला गया कि कोरोना काल में घाटों पर भीड़ का बड़ा खतरा हो सकता है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने भी अलर्ट करते हुए कहा है कि कोरोना में सावधानी से ही बचा जा सकता है। विभाग ने पहले ही भीड़ को देखते हुए हाथ खड़ा कर लिया था, लोगों को जागरुक करने के अलावा उसके पास कोई दूसरा रास्ता नहीं था। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अपील की है कि घाटों पर जिला प्रशासन का सहयोग किया जाए, जिससे कोरोना के खतरे से बचा जा सके।

