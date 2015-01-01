पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हे छठी मइया:नहाय खाय के साथ महापर्व छठ शुरू, राज्यपाल और सीएम ने दीं शुभकामनाएं, कोरोना को लेकर सजग रहने की दी सलाह

पटना11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नहाय खाय के मौके पर घाटों पर छठव्रतियों की उमड़ी भीड़।

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ की आज से नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरुआत हो गई है। चार दिवसीय इस महापर्व को लेकर राज्यपाल फागू चौहान और सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने बधाई दी है। लोगों को शुभकामनाएं देते हुए नीतीश कुमार ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ के अवसर पर सभी को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। वर्तमान में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को देखते हुए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति का सचेत रहना नितान्त आवश्यक है।

छठ पर सीएम का संदेश
मुख्यमंत्री ने यह भी कहा है कि लोक आस्था का यह महापर्व आत्मानुशासन का पर्व है, जिसमें लोग आत्मिक शुद्धि और निर्मल मन से अस्ताचल और उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित करते हैं। सीएम ने राज्यवासियों से अपील की है कि वे इस महापर्व को मिल जुलकर आपसी प्रेम, पारस्परिक सद्भाव और शांति के साथ मनायें। साथ ही कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को अपनी तरफ से पूरी सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दी है। कोरना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव का सबसे अच्छा उपाय सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग है। बाहर निकलते समय मास्क का इस्तेमाल जरूर करें।

नहाय-खाय पर छठव्रतियों की उमड़ी भीड़

फागू चौहान ने कहा है कि भगवान सूर्य की पूजा अर्चना और लोक आस्था से जुड़े छठ पर्व से साधना, तप, त्याग, सदाचार, मन की पवित्रता और सर्वत्र स्वच्छता- निर्मलता बनाए रखने की प्रेरणा मिलती है. छठ महापर्व की नहाय खाय के साथ आज शुरुआत हो गई है। बुधवार की सुबह से ही घाटों पर छठव्रतियों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी है। 19 नवंबर को खरना है। 20 नवंबर की शाम शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा, 21 नवंबर को शनिवार की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा।

