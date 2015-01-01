पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था का एक रंग यह भी:छठी मइया से मांगी मनौती पूरी हुई तो खुद को दंड देते हुए घाट की ओर बढ़ रहीं व्रती

पटना32 मिनट पहले
खुद को कष्ट देते हुए घाट की ओर बढ़ रहीं व्रती।

भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए व्रती अपने घर से निकल चुके हैं। सड़कों पर भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है। सब अपने परिवार के साथ छठ घाट की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं। बहुत-से लोग दंड देते हुए घाट तक पहुंच रहे हैं। लोग इनके पैर छूते हुए चल रहे हैं।

मनौती पूरी हुई

बड़ी संख्या में लोग छठ मइया से मनौती मांगते हैं। कोई सूप उठाने की मनौती मांगता है तो कोई अन्य तरह की मनौती। बचपन में बीमार होने पर बच्चे के नाम से मां मनौती मांगती है कि बच्चा जीवन भर लोगों से भीख मांग कर फल आदि चढ़ाएगा। इसलिए कई लोग भीख मांगते हुए भी छठ में दिखते हैं। कई लोग खुद को कष्ट भी देते हैं। दंड देते हुए घाटों तक बढ़ना इसी मनौती का हिस्सा है। आश्चर्य यह कि इसमें किसी पुरोहित या तांत्रिक द्वारा नहीं कहा गया है कि इस तरह से दंड दें तो मनौती पूरी होगी, बल्कि लोग स्वेच्छा से खुद को दंड दे रहे हैं।

अनुशासन का पूरा ख्याल
यह माना जाता है कि छठी मइया को अनुशासन बहुत प्रिय है। यह सूर्य के अनुशासन से भी जुड़ा है कि सूर्य को हर दिन उगना है और हर दिन डूबना है। वह अपने इस अनुशासन को नहीं तोड़ता। व्रती इस अनुशासन का पूरा ख्याल रखते हैं और कहीं कोई चूक नहीं हो, इसको लेकर सजग रहते हैं। दंड देकर लोग छठी मइया से विनती कर रहे हैं कि उनकी मुराद पूरी कर दें। कुछ ऐसे भी हैं, जिनकी मनौती पूरी हो गई है, इसलिए दंड दे रहे हैं। यह सिलसिला वर्षों से चलता आ रहा है।

