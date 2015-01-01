पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शाम का बाजार गुलजार:पारन की तैयारी, शाम का अर्घ्य संपन्न होते ही सब्जी मंडियों में उमड़ी लोगों की भीड़

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
राजाबाजार की सब्जी मंडी में खरीदारी करते लोग।
  • पारन के भोजन में चावल, चने की दाल के अलावा कई तरह की सब्जियां होती हैं
  • मंडियों में उमड़ी भीड़ के कारण सभी जगहों पर जाम की स्थिति बन गई

छठ महापर्व का शाम का अर्घ्य गुरुवार को संपन्न हो गया। घाटों, तालाबों से अर्घ्य देकर लोग अपने-अपने घर लौट गए। घर लौटने के साथ ही सब्जी मंडियों में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। छठ व्रती शुक्रवार की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद प्रसाद ग्रहण करेंगे, उसके बाद पारन के लिए बैठेंगे। पारन के भोजन में चावल, चने की दाल के अलावा कई तरह की सब्जियां होती हैं। इनमें कद्दू, कुम्हड़ा, साग और बैंगन की सब्जियां प्रमुख रूप से शामिल होती हैं। अगस्त्य के फूल भी खूब खरीदे जाते हैं। पारन में इससे बने पकोड़ों के सेवन किया जाता है। सब्जी मंडियों में इन तरकारियों का खरीदने के लिए काफी भीड़ देखी गई।

मुसल्लहपुर हाट, अंटा घाट, कदमकुआं, कंकड़बाग, राजेंद्रनगर पुल, पोस्टल पार्क, बोरिंग रोड, राजाबाजार, दीघा, दानापुर की सब्जी मंडियों में घाट से लौटते ही लोगों का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। इस दौरान इन सभी जगहों पर जाम की स्थिति बन गई। इस बार सब्जियों की कीमत काफी बढ़ी हुई है। लोग दुकानदारों से मोल-भाव भी करते नजर आए। सब्जियों की कीमत बढ़ने की वजह से खरीदार जहां जरूरी सब्जियां ही खरीद रहे थे, वहीं दुकानदार भी ज्यादा बिक्री नहीं होने से मायूस दिखे। सब्जियों की खरीदारी का दौर रात तक चलेगा।

