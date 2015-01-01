पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ महापर्व:व्रतियों के लिए भगीरथ बन गए एनसीसी कैडेट्स, पांच सौ से अधिक घरों में पहुंचाया गंगाजल

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
टैंकर से गंगाजल लेकर कैडेट्स ने साइकिल से लोगों के घरों तक पहुंचाया।
  • सैदपुर में नगर निगम ने टैंकर में गंगाजल की व्यवस्था की थी
  • एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने कोरोना से बचाव का भी दिया संदेश

कोरोना काल में छठ में व्रतियों को कोई समस्या नहीं आए इस कारण पटना के एनसीसी कैडेट्स भगीरथ बन गए। बुधवार को कैडेट्स ने पांच सौ से अधिक घरों में गंगाजल पहुंचाया। साइकिल पर गंगाजल लेकर वह घर-घर पहुंचे और लोगों से अपील की, सभी घर पर रहकर ही छठ पूजा करें।

ट्रैफिक एसपी कार्यालय से निकले कैडेट्स

बुधवार की सुबह एसपी ट्रैफिक कार्यालय से एनसीसी कैडेट्स अधिक संख्या में निकले और सैदपुर पहुंच गए। सैदपुर में नगर निगम ने टैंकर में गंगाजल की व्यवस्था की थी। टैंकर से जल लेकर कैडेट्स ने साइकिल से लोगों के घरों तक पहुंचाया।

गंगाजल देने के साथ दिया कोरोना से बचाव का संदेश

एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने सैदपुर में पांच सौ से अधिक घरों में जाकर गंगाजल दिया और व्रतियों से घर में छठ व्रत करने को कहा। कोरोना का खतरा समझाते हुए कैडेट्स ने बताया कि घाट पर भीड़ के कारण संक्रमण होगा। एनसीसी के अमलेंदु ने बताया कि छठ व्रतियों को कोरोना काल में उपासना में कोई व्यवधान न हो इसके लिए काम किया जा रहा है। गंगाजल को लेकर साइकिल से लोगों के घरों में पहुंचाया गया है जिससे उन्हें घाट पर नहीं जाना पड़े। वह घर में ही गंगाजल से छठ की उपासना पूरी कर सकें।

