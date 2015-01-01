पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Chhath Puja 2020 Updates; IFS Nishikant And Wife Celebrates Chhath First Time In Philippines Manila

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फिलीपींस में छठ:पटना के निशिकांत और पत्नी शालिनी फिलीपींस में छठ करने वाले पहले व्यक्ति बने; IFS अफसर हैं, दूतावास में तैनात हैं

पटना16 मिनट पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
  • कॉपी लिंक
निशिकांत और शालिनी का कहना है कि फिलीपींस में डेढ़ लाख भारतीय हैं, लेकिन अब तक किसी ने छठ नहीं मनाया था।
  • 51वीं मंजिल पर भारत से ढाई घंटे पहले दिया सूर्य को अर्घ्य
  • भारतीय दूतावास में फिलीपींस में तैनात हैं निशिकांत

पटना के अनीसाबाद पुलिस कॉलोनी के रहने वाले आईएफएस निशिकांत ने फिलीपींस में छठ मनाने का इतिहास बना दिया है। फिलीपींस की धरती पर शनिवार को पहला छठ मनाया गया है। निशिकांत भारतीय दूतावास फिलीपींस में प्रथम सचिव के पद पर तैनात हैं और देश की राजधानी मनीला में पत्नी शालिनी सिंह के साथ रहते हैं। सूर्योदय के भारतीय समय से लगभग ढाई घंटे पहले उन्होंने बिल्डिंग की 51वीं मंजिल से सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया। फिलीपींस में पहला छठ मनाने वाले पटना के आईएफएस निशिकांत और उनकी पत्नी शालिनी ने दैनिक भास्कर से विशेष बातचीत में परदेश में देशी त्योहार मनाने की पूरी कहानी सुनाते हुए कहा कि वह काफी गर्व महसूस कर रहे हैं।

भारत से मंगाया सूप और दौरा

2010 बैच के आईएफएस निशिकांत सिंह ने बताया कि 24 जून को उनका ट्रांसफर दिल्ली से फिलीपींस में भारतीय दूतावास में कर दिया गया। कोरोना काल में उन्हें विशेष विमान से फिलीपींस भेजा गया था। फिलीपींस के मनीला शहर में वह रह रहे हैं। हालात ऐसे थे कि छठ में भारत आना संभव नहीं था, फिलीपींस में भी पर्व मनाना आसान नहीं था। वहां कभी किसी ने छठ नहीं मनाया था। लेकिन निशिकांत और शालिनी ने ठान लिया था कि छठ तो उन्हें मनाना ही है। दिल्ली से सूप और दौरा मंगाया फिर बिल्डिंग के प्रशासनिक तंत्र को काफी समझाया इसके बाद छठ करने की अनुमति मिल पाई।

51वीं मंजिल पर जहां वह अर्घ्य दे रहे थे, पूरा मनीला शहर दिख रहा था। यह उनके लिए गर्व की बात रही।
51वीं मंजिल पर जहां वह अर्घ्य दे रहे थे, पूरा मनीला शहर दिख रहा था। यह उनके लिए गर्व की बात रही।

बिल्डिंग की 51वीं मंजिल पर बने हेलीपैड पर उन्होंने भारतीय परम्परा के अनुसार शनिवार को विधिपूर्वक छठ का पर्व मनाया। निशिकांत और शालिनी का कहना है कि बिल्डिंग की 51वीं मंजिल पर जहां वह अर्घ्य दे रहे थे, वहां से पूरा मनीला शहर दिख रहा था। यह उनके लिए गर्व की बात रही। उनका कहना है कि फिलीपींस में छठ मनाने का इतिहास बन गया है। पहला परिवार है, जो इस देश की धरती पर भारत का प्रमुख पर्व छठ मनाया और लोगों को प्रसाद भी खिलाया है।

फिलीपींस में डेढ़ लाख भारतीय लेकिन अब तक नहीं मना था छठ

निशिकांत और शालिनी दैनिक भास्कर से टेलीफोन पर हुई बात में काफी उत्साहित दिख रहे थे। उनका कहना है फिलीपींस में डेढ़ लाख भारतीय हैं लेकिन अब तक किसी ने छठ नहीं मनाया था। शालिनी सिंह ने बताया कि वह हाउस वाइफ हैं, क्योंकि फिलीपींस में अफसर की पत्नी को नौकरी की इजाजत नहीं है। शालिनी का कहना है कि दिल्ली में ह्यूमन रिसोर्स और ट्रेनिंग कंसल्टेंट का काम करती थी। उनके चाचाजी राजेंद्र प्रताप सिंह उर्फ मोती सिंह उतर प्रदेश मे केबिनेट मंत्री हैं। फिलीपींस जाने के बाद उन्हें छठ को लेकर चिंता थी, लेकिन छठ मैया ने उनके हाथों इतिहास रचवा दिया। जहां कोई छठ के बारे में जानता नहीं था वहां सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर इतिहास बना दिया। फिलीपींस की राजधानी मनीला के मकाती सिटी, मेट्रो मनीला में शनिवार को इतिहास बन गया।

कोरोना के कारण मुश्किल था, पर मन में जिद थी इसलिए लंदन से पटना आकर किया छठ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें