छठ में एक प्रथा यह भी:छठ मइया से मनौती सब मांगते हैं, फिर उनके पूरे होने पर करना पड़ता है कोसी पूजन; इसकी विधियां जानिये

पटना15 मिनट पहले
जिनकी कोई मन्नत पूरी हो जाती है, उन्हें छठ के दौरान कोसी पूजन करना पड़ता है। इसी से संबंधित पटना के दीघा घाट पर ली गई तस्वीर।
  • जिस घर में कोसी की पूजा होती है, उस घर में रात भर उत्साह का माहौल होता है

आस्था के महापर्व छठ में कोसी पूजने की भी एक प्रथा है। यह काम उन श्रद्धालुओं के द्वारा किया जाता है, जिनकी मन्नत या मनौती पूरी हो जाती है। बिहार में अमूमन हर घाट पर कोसी पूजने की तस्वीर दिख जाएगी। इसे लेकर पहले से ही पूरा परिवार तैयारी करता है। इसकी सामग्री भी अलग होती है। शुरुआत पहले अर्घ्य के बाद होती है और समाप्ति दूसरा अर्घ्य देने के साथ होती है।

ऐसी मान्यता है कि अगर कोई व्यक्ति मन्नत मांगता है और वह पूरी होती है तो उसे कोसी भरना पड़ता है। जोड़े में कोसी भरना शुभ माना जाता है। सूर्यषष्ठी की शाम में छठी मइया को अर्घ्य देने के बाद घर के आंगन, छत या फिर नदी के किनारे पर कोसी की पूजा की जाती है। इसके लिए कम से कम चार या सात गन्ने का मंडप बनाया जाता है। लाल रंग के कपड़े में ठेकुआ, फल, अर्कपात, केराव रखकर गन्ने के मंडप के ऊपर बांधा जाता है। उसके अंदर मिट्टी के बने हाथी को रखकर उस पर कलश रख पूजा की जाती है।

मिट्टी के बने इन रंग-बिरंगे हाथियों के साथ ही कोसी पूजन की विधि होती है।
मिट्टी के बने इन रंग-बिरंगे हाथियों के साथ ही कोसी पूजन की विधि होती है।

नियम और विधियों में बरतते हैं काफी सावधानी

कोसी भरने के कुछ नियम और विधियां हैं। इसे काफी सावधानी से करना होता है। सबसे पहले पूजा करते समय मिट्टी के हाथी को सिन्दूर लगाकर कलश में मौसमी फल और ठेकुआ, अदरक, सुथनी सहित सभी सामग्री रखी जाती है। कोसी पर दीया जलाया जाता है। उसके बाद कोसी के चारों ओर अर्घ्य की सामग्री से भरी सूप, डगरा, डलिया, मिट्टी के ढक्क्न में तांबे के पात्र को रखकर दीया जलाते हैं। इस दौरान धूप डालकर हवन करते हैं और छठी मइया की पूजा करते हैं। यही प्रक्रिया अगली सुबह नदी घाट पर दोहरायी जाती है। इस दौरान महिलाएं गीत गाकर मन्नत पूरी होने की खुशी और आभार व्यक्त करती हैं। यही कोसी भरने की पूरी विधि है।

पहले अर्घ्य से दूसरे अर्घ्य तक कोसी की पूजा कर भगवान सूर्य का आभार व्यक्त करते हैं।
पहले अर्घ्य से दूसरे अर्घ्य तक कोसी की पूजा कर भगवान सूर्य का आभार व्यक्त करते हैं।

कोसी भरने वाला पूरा परिवार उस राज रतजगा भी करता है। घर की महिलाएं कोसी के सामने बैठ कर गीत गाती हैं, तो पुरुष भी इस कोसी की सेवा करते हैं। इसे 'कोसी सेवना' भी कहते हैं। जिस घर में कोसी की पूजा होती है, उस घर में रात भर उत्साह का माहौल होता है। काफी नियम और कायदे के साथ पहले अर्घ्य से दूसरे अर्घ्य तक कोसी की पूजा की जाती है और भगवान सूर्य का आभार व्यक्त किया जाता है।

