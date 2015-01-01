पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Chhath Punja 2020, Mahaparv Update; Arghya Will Give Chhathvarthi In Bihar Bhagalpur

भागलपुर से LIVE:छठ महापर्व को लेकर उत्साह, छठव्रतियों के लिए सड़क पर चित्रकारी कर रहे हैं पेंटर, कुछ ही घंटों बाद अर्घ्य देंगे छठव्रती

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छठ महापर्व को लेकर सड़क पर चित्र बनाते पेंटर।
  • शुक्रवार की सुबह से ही कई लोग छठव्रतियों के लिए अर्घ्य की तैयारी में जुटे दिखें।
  • शनिवार की सुबह अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देंगे छठव्रती, इसके साथ ही महापर्व का होगा समापन।

लोकआस्था का महापर्व छठ का आज पहला अर्घ्य शाम में होगा। इसको लेकर आज भागलपुर में भी तैयारी जोरों पर है। जिला प्रशासन और भागलपुर की जनता अपने-अपने स्तर से तैयारी के अंतिम चरण में जुटी हुई है, घाटों की साफ-सफाई भी पूरी हो गई है।

अर्घ्य की तैयारी के लिए घाट किनारे साफ-सफाई में जुटे हुए हैं लोग।
अर्घ्य की तैयारी के लिए घाट किनारे साफ-सफाई में जुटे हुए हैं लोग।

सड़कों पर बना रहे हैं चित्र
भागलपुर की सड़कों पर कुछ ऐसी भी तस्वीर देखने को मिली, जिसमें कई पेंटर घर के पास सड़कों पर छठ की शुभकामना और चित्र बनाते नजर आए। इन कलाकारों में विक्रम और गूंजेश ने बताया कि हमलोग पेंटर हैं, कलाकार हैं, इस वजह से भागलपुर की जनता को छठ की शुभकामना अपने तरीके से दे रहे हैं।

घर पर ही बना रहे हैं छोटी पोखर
शुक्रवार की सुबह से ही कई लोग पोखर की खुदाई करते दिखें। इसमें स्वच्छ पानी को रख कर छठ मनाया जाएगा। ऐसा नजारा पहले भी देखने को मिलता था, लेकिन अब ऐसी तस्वीरों की संख्या बढ़ गयी है। क्योंकि कोविड 19 को लेकर जिला प्रशासन की ओर से लगातार अपील की जा रही है कि आप अपने घर पर ही छठ करें और नदी या बड़े पोखरों पर जाने से बचें।

घर के पास ही अर्घ्य के लिए तैयारी करते लोग।
घर के पास ही अर्घ्य के लिए तैयारी करते लोग।

सूप पर पेपर चिपका रहे दुकानदार
अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने में कुछ ही घंटे बचे हैं, सड़क किनारे बैठे ऐसे भी कई फूटकर दुकानदार दिखाई पड़े, जो कुछ घंटों के बाद घाटों पर ले जाने वाले सूपों पर चमकीले और रंगीन पेपर चिपका रही थी।

सूप लेकर अर्घ्य के लिए सामान मांगती बच्ची।
सूप लेकर अर्घ्य के लिए सामान मांगती बच्ची।

सूप लेकर मांगते नजर आए बच्चे
दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने एक ऐसी भी तस्वीर ली है, जिसमें हाथों में सूप लेकर एक बच्ची अर्घ्य के लिए सामान मांगती नजर आई। दैनिक भास्कर की टीम से बातचीत में पता चला कि उसकी मां पहली बार छठ पर्व कर रही हैं, इस वजह से वो लोगों से सहयोग मांग रही है।

