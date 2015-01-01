पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जगमग बिहार:मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने अपने सरकारी आवास पर दीप जलाए, राज्यवासियों को दीं दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं

पटना13 मिनट पहले
अपने सरकारी आवास पर दीप जलाते मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार।

प्रकाशपर्व दीपावली के मौके पर बिहार सहित पूरा देश जगमग कर उठा है। दीपों की रौशनी में खुशियों का प्रकाश बखर रहा है। प्रकाश पर्व के मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने अपने सरकारी आवास एक अन्ने मार्ग पर दीप जलाए। उन्होंने आवास की रैलिंग, चबूतरों के अलावा बागीचे में भी दीये जलाए। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार हर साल अपने सरकारी आवास पर खुद ही दीये जलाते हैं।

मुख्यमंत्री ने राज्यवासियों को दी प्रकाश पर्व की शुभकामना
मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने इस से पहले राज्यवासियों को प्रकाश पर्व की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। उन्होंने अपने शुभकामना संदेश में कहा है कि प्रकाश पर्व दीपावली के अवसर पर सभी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। दीपावली अंधकार पर प्रकाश, अज्ञान पर ज्ञान और बुराई पर अच्छाई की विजय का प्रतीक है।

