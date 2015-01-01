पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Home District Nalanda Case; A Father Is Wandering For Justice The Life Of A Child Due To Doctor's Negligence

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कुव्यवस्था:मुख्यमंत्री के गृह जिले में इंसाफ के लिए भटक रहा पिता, डॉक्टर की लापरवाही से गई बच्चे की जान से है परेशान

नालंदा26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बच्चे की मौत के बाद इंसाफ के लिए हस्ताक्षर अभियान चला रहा नालंदा का संजीव।
  • पुत्र की मौत का नहीं मिला इंसाफ तो पिता को न्याय दिलाने के लिए लोग चला रहे हस्ताक्षर अभियान
  • मामला नालन्दा जिले के अंतरराष्ट्रीय पर्यटक स्थल राजगीर रेफरल अस्पताल का

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के गृह जिले में एक पिता अपने बच्चे की मौत पर इंसाफ के लिए सड़कों पर घूम रहा है। कुव्यवस्था का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि डॉक्टर की लापरवाही के कारण सरकारी अस्पताल में हुए बच्चे की मौत के बाद पिता इंसाफ के लिए भटक दर-दर भटक रहा है।

मामला नालन्दा जिले का राजगीर रेफरल अस्पताल।
मामला नालन्दा जिले का राजगीर रेफरल अस्पताल।

मृत बच्चे के पिता संजीव को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए आम लोगों को हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाना पड़ रहा है। मामला नालन्दा जिले के अंतरराष्ट्रीय पर्यटक स्थल राजगीर रेफरल अस्पताल का है। राजगीर निवासी संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि उसने पत्नी का प्रसव कराने के लिए 9 नवंबर को राजगीर रेफरल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। प्रसव के बाद नवजात किसी गंभीर बीमारी से ग्रसित था, लेकिन इस बात की जानकारी न तो चिकित्सक और न ही किसी स्वास्थ्य कर्मी ने उन्हें दी । बच्चे की हालत नाजुक होने पर वे पटना ले गए, जहां इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई।

अस्पताल की लापरवाही को लेकर बच्चे की मौत के बाद संजीव ने न्याय के लिए स्वास्थ विभाग से लेकर डीएम तक गुहार लगाई, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। ऐसे में न्याय नहीं मिलाता देख उन्हें आमलोगों का साथ मिला। संजीव को इंसाफ दिलाने के लिए नागरिकों के सहयोग से हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। राजगीर अस्पताल की कुव्यवस्था को लेकर आमलोगों में भी आक्रोश है।

क्या कहते हैं सिविल सर्जन

सिविल सर्जन डॉ राम सिंह ने कहा कि संजीव के लड़के की मौत मामले की जांच चल रही है। जांच मैं खुद कर रहा हूं। कुछ ही दिनों के भीतर जांच रिपोर्ट डीएम को सौंप दी जाएगी। संबंधित मामले में क्या लापरवाही बरती गई है, इस सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ तथ्य सामने आए हैं, जिसकी रिपोर्ट में चर्चा की जा रही है। आगे की कार्रवाई डीएम करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटी नटराजन पहला मैच खेल सकते हैं; सैमसन का वनडे और सिराज-सैनी का टेस्ट में डेब्यू संभव - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें