जीत की प्रार्थना:लोजपा कर रहा नीतीश मुक्त बिहार के लिए हवन, पार्टियों के समर्थक जीत के लिए मंदिरों में कर रहे पूजा-अर्चना

33 मिनट पहले
नीतीश को हराने के लिए लोजपा कर रही हवन।

आज मतगणना का दिन है, यानि प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य के फैसले का दिन। सबके दिल की धड़कनें तेज है। मतगणना केंद्रों पर वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो गई है। बाहर कई तरह के नजारे दिखने लगे हैं। लोजपा नीतीश मुक्त बिहार के लिए हवन कर रहा है। इस हवन के जरिये भाजपा और लोजपा की सरकार बनने की कामना कर रहे हैं। लोजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का कहना है कि आज बजरंगबली का दिन है। नीतीश कुमार की हार और लोजपा और भाजपा की जीत के लिए यह भव्य हवन किया गया है।

मंदिरों में सुबह से उमड़ने लगी है भीड़
विभिन्न दलों के समर्थक अपनी पार्टी और प्रत्याशी की जीत के लिए मंदिरों में पूजा-अर्चना के लिए सुबह से ही आने लगे हैं। मंगलवार का दिन होने के कारण बजरंगबली के मंदिरों में ज्यादा भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है।

