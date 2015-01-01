पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिराग के लिए आगे क्या:NDA की जीत के जश्न में बेगाने हुए चिराग की राह में दो बड़ी मुश्किलें हैं; भाजपा चुप है, नीतीश भी अड़ेंगे

पटना26 मिनट पहलेलेखक: शालिनी सिंह
लोजपा ने बिहार में 134 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ एक सीट जीती जबकि जदयू की करीब आधी सीटों का नुकसान किया।
  • चिराग से जो फायदा हुआ, वो सच भाजपा मान नहीं सकती
  • जदयू को जो नुकसान हुआ, नीतीश वो भूलेंगे नहीं

नीतीश कुमार के तीर की धार कुंद करने चले चिराग के 'बंगले' में बिहार चुनाव के नतीजों ने अंधेरा कर दिया है। हाल तक पटना से लेकर दिल्ली के राजनीतिक गलियारों में सबसे बड़ी चर्चा के केंद्र बिंदु रहे चिराग को लेकर अब भाजपा के अंदर कोई चर्चा नहीं है। बिहार एनडीए में बड़े भाई की भूमिका में आई भाजपा में लगातार जश्न का आलम है, और इस जश्न में चिराग बेमानी हो चुके हैं। बिहार चुनाव में 134 सीटों पर लड़ने वाली चिराग की पार्टी लोजपा को महज 1 सीट पर जीत मिली है। वैसे लोजपा की वजह से जदयू को जबरदस्त नुकसान उठाना तो पड़ा, लेकिन भाजपा के सामने अपना कद बढ़ाने के लिए चिराग को सिर्फ वोटकटवा नहीं, किंग मेकर बनने की जरूरत थी।

अति पिछड़ा वोट के लिए भाजपा की जरूरत बना जदयू

चिराग की इस हार ने भाजपा के अंदर की उन आवाजों को भी चुप करा दिया, जो कभी नीतीश कुमार से अलग होकर चुनाव लड़ने के पक्षधर रहे थे। इनका मानना था कि भाजपा बिहार में अपने अगड़ा वोट बैंक और लोजपा के दलित वोट के सहारे भी बिना जदयू के अपनी मजबूत जमीन तैयार कर सकती है। लेकिन चिराग को मिली जबरदस्त हार से अब भाजपा के लिए जदयू का साथ और जरूरी बन चुका है।

चिराग के लिए अब दिल्ली की राह भी मुश्किल

बिहार चुनाव के नतीजों का असर दिल्ली में भी होना तय है। चुनावी नतीजों ने बिहार में ही नहीं, दिल्ली में भी चिराग के कद को छोटा कर दिया है। चिराग के भविष्य को लेकर सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह खड़ा हो रहा है कि आखिर अब केंद्र की राजनीति में उनका कद क्या रहेगा? पिता रामविलास पासवान के निधन के बाद उनकी जगह केन्द्रीय मंत्रिमंडल में क्या चिराग को जगह मिलेगी? चुनाव में लोजपा के इस हश्र का चिराग के नेतृत्व पर क्या असर होगा? भाजपा के अंदर से इन सवालों का जो जवाब मिल रहा है, वो चिराग के लिए अच्छी खबर नहीं कही जा सकती। इधर नीतीश कुमार अगर अड़े, तो चिराग की दिल्ली की राह भी मुश्किल हो सकती है।

केन्द्रीय मंत्रिमंडल में होना है फेरबदल

आनेवाले दिनों में केन्द्रीय कैबिनेट में फेरबदल होना है। जिसमें कई मंत्रियों के विभाग बदले जाने की संभावना है। कुछ चेहरों का कद भी बढ़ सकता है। ऐसे में दिवंगत नेता रामविलास पासवान के बाद उनकी पार्टी की तरफ से केन्द्रीय कैबिनेट में प्रतिनिधित्व पर भी चर्चा होगी। बिहार चुनाव में अगर लोजपा का प्रदर्शन अच्छा होता तो यहां चिराग के लिए जगह बननी तय थी। लेकिन अब इस पर संशय है। एकतरफ तो लोजपा का प्रदर्शन चुनाव में खराब रहा। दूसरी तरफ जदयू अपनी सीटों के घटने का सबसे बड़ा कारण भी लोजपा को मानती है। बिहार चुनाव में लोजपा की मौजूदगी ने भाजपा को जदयू से बड़ी पार्टी बनने में मदद की। लेकिन भाजपा की मजबूरी है कि वो किसी हाल में इस सच को जाहिर नहीं होने दे सकती है। ऐसे में नीतीश कुमार की आपत्ति चिराग पासवान के राजनीतिक करियर में बड़ी बाधा बन सकता है।

